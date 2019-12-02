Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Versatile 6-footer was among team leaders as a freshman, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as the Tigers reached a Class 4A sectional final. She also made 53 percent of her 3-pointers and 75 percent of her free throws. Harris is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in five games this season.