Versatile 6-footer was among team leaders as a freshman, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as the Tigers reached a Class 4A sectional final. She also made 53 percent of her 3-pointers and 75 percent of her free throws. Harris is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in five games this season.
