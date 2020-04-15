GAC rivals set to play conference game at Hoosier Gym next season

This will mark the second consecutive season area teams have ventured to the famous gymnasium.

The Marquette teams swept Lindbergh in a doubleheader on Feb. 1 last season as the girls won 62-52 and the boys narrowly escaped with a 57-55 victory.

The major difference between Howell Central and Troy's matchups is that the outcomes will determine the host of the second conference contests between the schools.

“Since this will be a conference game and one of the teams is going to lose a home game, we decided that the team losing the game in Indiana would get to host the second matchup,” Smith said. “As we were planning this trip and looking at the schedules, we felt this would be a fair way to determine the location of that contest.”

The Howell Central girls, coming off a 37-31 loss to Fort Zumwalt West in the Class 5 District 7 championship, will look to maintain its string of three successive 20-win campaigns after it finished 24-3 last season. Troy ended its campaign with an 18-11 and reached the Class 5 quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

Leake is excited to see her team showcase its talent against its rival on a big stage.

“Good things come to those that work hard,” Leake said. “I know that we will continue to operate that way. We know (Troy) is a great team and we look forward to what we're sure will be a great game.”

