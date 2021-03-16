Gaebe overcomes COVID-19, helps Union to first state semifinal in 41 years

Emily Gaebe had just completed the performance of a lifetime.
The Union High senior scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Wildcats' 61-29 season-opening win over rival Washington on Dec. 1.
Yet the 5-foot-5 guard didn't feel much like celebrating. By the time she got home, she was running a fever. Then came the chills.
"I was super sick, but I just thought it might be the flu or something," Gaebe said.
She went to bed expecting to feel better in the morning.
But when Gaebe woke up, things had worsened. Fatigue had set in.
Trying to shake off the malaise, she went outside and began the short journey down her driveway to the mailbox.
By the time she got there, Gaebe was struggling.
"I'm an in-shape person," she said. "But I could barely breathe."
She immediately called her mother, Kelly, who whisked the 18-year-old to the doctor. A quick test confirmed Gaebe had contracted the COVID-19 virus.
That diagnosis began a rough stretch for the multi-talented Gaebe, who signed in November to play soccer at St. Louis University.
Physically, the symptoms went away in a few days. Other than a loss of smell and taste, which returned a few weeks later, Gaebe was fine.
But her illness set in motion a chain of events that affected the entire Franklin County school.
The girls basketball team went into quarantine after two of her teammates tested positive for coronavirus a few days later.
Plus, all students at Union High who sat next to Gaebe in her classes were forced to quarantine.
In addition, Gaebe's club soccer team — Lou Fusz Athletic — was forced to withdraw from a national tournament in Houston that upcoming weekend.
Fair or unfair, all of those problems were heaped on Gaebe's shoulders.
"I felt responsible for a lot of things that happened to a lot of people just because I was around them," Gaebe said. "Everyone said, 'It's not your fault, it can happen to anyone.' But you still feel like you had a lot to do with it because I was sort of like the one who started it."
The mental stress and feelings of guilt were almost as painful for Gaebe as the virus itself.
She stayed quarantined in her room for seven days — and more than half of that time she said she felt fine. Her sister moved in with another family member to avoid any contact with Emily for a week.
Kelly tried to soothe her daughter's feelings with words of encouragement.
"She was very upset about the whole ordeal," Kelly said. "I just explained that no one was really to blame."
The virus swept through the basketball team and caused a 17-day pause. A second wave, which had nothing to do with Gaebe, forced another 17-day layoff in late December and early January,
But through it all, Gaebe and the Wildcats have managed to put together a season to remember.
Despite all the adversity, including two stops and starts, Union has advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in 41 years, thanks in part to an impressive 60-43 over Cape Notre Dame in a quarterfinal game Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Union (18-1) will take on West Plains (27-3) in a Class 5 semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena in Springfield.
Whitfield (22-4) meets Independence Chrisman (23-5) in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. The winners face off for the state title at 4 p.m. Friday.
Gaebe has played a key role in the school's first march to the final four since the 1980 team finished fourth. She is averaging 13.6 points per game, second on the squad. Her gritty, tough as nails attitude exemplifies the entire team.
"We call her our bulldog," said Union senior Reagan Rapert, who leads the team with a scoring average of 23.8. "She gets the ball and bulldogs down the lane. Her play, it gets us going. She's just a strong competitor no mater the sport."
Gaebe got the ball rolling Saturday with two early baskets to help the Wildcats out to a 7-0 lead they never relinquished.
A dangerous finisher on the pitch, Gaebe is a soccer player first and foremost. She has amassed 113 goals in two seasons to help the Wildcats to back-to-back fourth-place finishes at state.
Union basketball coach Pat Rapert said Gaebe has kicked up her basketball skills another level this season.
"She's just become more of a complete basketball player," Pat Rapert said. "The big thing that she brings is that she has that tenacity that a lot of players just don't have."
Pat Rapert said he equally is impressed Gaebe has worked hard to strengthen her game in a sport that is not part of her future.
"A lot of girls can very easily say, ‘I'll just wait for soccer season,’ " Pat Rapert said. "But Emily and (teammate) Maddie Helling (who will play soccer at Indiana State) didn't do that. And we wouldn't be where we are without those two."
Gaebe said her coronavirus battle and the subsequent fallout has made her a stronger person — and a better basketball player.
"There's a lot of things me and my teammates have been through," Gaebe said. "Now that we've gotten through it, we're proud to say we're still standing and we're still playing."