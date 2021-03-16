Gaebe overcomes COVID-19, helps Union to first state semifinal in 41 years

"She was very upset about the whole ordeal," Kelly said. "I just explained that no one was really to blame."

The virus swept through the basketball team and caused a 17-day pause. A second wave, which had nothing to do with Gaebe, forced another 17-day layoff in late December and early January,

But through it all, Gaebe and the Wildcats have managed to put together a season to remember.

Despite all the adversity, including two stops and starts, Union has advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in 41 years, thanks in part to an impressive 60-43 over Cape Notre Dame in a quarterfinal game Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Union (18-1) will take on West Plains (27-3) in a Class 5 semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena in Springfield.

Whitfield (22-4) meets Independence Chrisman (23-5) in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. The winners face off for the state title at 4 p.m. Friday.

Gaebe has played a key role in the school's first march to the final four since the 1980 team finished fourth. She is averaging 13.6 points per game, second on the squad. Her gritty, tough as nails attitude exemplifies the entire team.