You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Games to watch: Francis Howell Central seeks revenge against Fort Zumwalt West in GAC South showdown
0 comments

Games to watch: Francis Howell Central seeks revenge against Fort Zumwalt West in GAC South showdown

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Holt at Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell Central's Makayla Best (24) puts up a shot against Holt, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

TUESDAY

Incarnate Word at Whitfield Girls Basketball

Whitfield's Jade Moore (2) makes a pass into the interior at a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Whitfield School in Ladue, Missouri. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

No. 2 small school Whitfield (20-4) at Hazelwood Central (14-9)

When: 5:15 p.m.

Breakdown: A pair of perennial state title contenders square off as the regular season winds down. This will be the fifth meeting between the teams with each side winning twice. Most recently, Whitfield beat Hazelwood Central 52-48 at the St. Joseph's Shootout on Jan. 11.

Junior guard Kelsey Blakemore leads three Warriors averaging double figures at 14.5 points per game. Hazelwood Central also has three averaging in double digits and is led by senior Jakayla Kirk's 18.8 points per game.

Fort Zumwalt East vs. Fort Zumwalt North

Fort Zumwalt North's Jordyn Grimes (L) and Fort Zumwalt East's Jaelyn Head fall down trying to capture the ball during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Fort Zumwalt East High School in St. Peters, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

No. 8 large school Fort Zumwalt East (15-6) at No. 9 large school Fort Zumwalt North (14-5)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Breakdown: The logjam atop the GAC Central standings should look a little clearer after the Panthers host the Lions. Fort Zumwalt East, North and South each have one conference loss. East defeated North 39-27 on Feb. 4 at home. It was the Panthers' first conference loss in two seasons.

Senior Liz Behan leads East in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game. She was right on her average with 19 in the Lions' victory over North. Senior guard Jordyn Grimes leads North in scoring with 14.6 per per game. She did not play in the last meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Miller Career vs. McCluer North

Miller Career Academy's Antuanae Garrett fires off a pass during a girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Miller Career (15-4) at Rock Bridge (15-4)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Breakdown: Rock Bridge has been a state title contender year after year while Miller has made the trip to state in each of the last two seasons in Class 4. Rock Bridge had owned the series, winning the first four meetings, before Miller won 46-42 at home last season.

Rock Bridge had its five-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Jefferson City last Thursday. The Bruins have a deep talent pool with the likes of sophomore guard Averi Kroenke, junior guard Mary Primus, senior guards Sanaa' St. Andre and Eryn Puett and sophomore post KK Brodie. Senior Antuanae Garrett leads three Phoenix players in double figures with 14.3 points per game.

THURSDAY

OFallon vs Nashville in quarterfinal game at Highland Girls Basketball Tournament

OFallon player Kayla Gordon leaps and saves the ball from going out of bounds. OFallon played Nashville in a quarterfinal game at the Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Class 4A Alton Regional final

When: 7 p.m.

Breakdown: O'Fallon (25-5, No, 4 large schools) holds the top seed and will face Granite City in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In Nick Knolhoff's third season, the Panthers are seeking their second regional title. Senior guard Kalya Gordon leads O'Fallon with 10.5 points per game.

Quincy and Belleville West (22-9) will battle it out in the other semifinal. Sophomore guard Reese Bennett leads the Maroons with 11.5 points per game. 

FRIDAY

Ladue vs. Fort Zumwalt West girls basketball

Ladue's Mia Collins keeps close to Fort Zumwalt West's Madison Weydert during the girls championship game of the MICDS basketball tournament on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Fort Zumwalt West (10-11) at No. 2 large school Francis Howell Central (19-2)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Breakdown: Francis Howell Central will be looking to even the score after Fort Zumwalt West knocked off the then-No. 1 large school in a GAC South battle on Jan. 28.

The Panthers got a big night out of Lillie Pickett, who scored 14 points to lead them to a 46-35 win, which snapped an eight-game losing streak streak to the rival Spartans. Pickett averages 9.3 points per game.

Central has won three of its last four since that loss and will lean on leading scorers Azaria Hulbert (12.7 points per game) and Sofia Tweedie (11.2). 

Edwardsville vs. O'Fallon

Edwardsville's Quierra Love (0) drives to the basket against O'Fallon's Kayla Gordon (3) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at O'Fallon Township High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Class 4A Collinsville Regional final

When: 7 p.m.

Breakdown: Two Southwestern Conference foes could meet for the second time in less than a month in the title game.

Edwardsville (25-1, No. 1 large school) is seeking its 17th consecutive regional title under coach Lori Blade. The Tigers will face Pekin in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Belleville East (9-19) squares off with Collinsville (15-13) in the other at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Edwardsville defeated Belleville East in the final last season to keep its impressive streak alive last season. Sophomore guard/forward Sydney Harris paces Edwardsville with 16.1 points per game.

Collinsville beat Belleville East twice earlier this season but neither has beaten the Tigers this season. Edwardsville beat the Kahoks twice and took down the Lancers three times.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports