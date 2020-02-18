Games to watch: Francis Howell Central seeks revenge against Fort Zumwalt West in GAC South showdown

TUESDAY

No. 2 small school Whitfield (20-4) at Hazelwood Central (14-9)

When: 5:15 p.m.

Breakdown: A pair of perennial state title contenders square off as the regular season winds down. This will be the fifth meeting between the teams with each side winning twice. Most recently, Whitfield beat Hazelwood Central 52-48 at the St. Joseph's Shootout on Jan. 11.

Junior guard Kelsey Blakemore leads three Warriors averaging double figures at 14.5 points per game. Hazelwood Central also has three averaging in double digits and is led by senior Jakayla Kirk's 18.8 points per game.

No. 8 large school Fort Zumwalt East (15-6) at No. 9 large school Fort Zumwalt North (14-5)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Breakdown: The logjam atop the GAC Central standings should look a little clearer after the Panthers host the Lions. Fort Zumwalt East, North and South each have one conference loss. East defeated North 39-27 on Feb. 4 at home. It was the Panthers' first conference loss in two seasons.