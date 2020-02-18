Games to watch: Francis Howell Central seeks revenge against Fort Zumwalt West in GAC South showdown

TUESDAY
No. 2 small school Whitfield (20-4) at Hazelwood Central (14-9)
When: 5:15 p.m.
Breakdown: A pair of perennial state title contenders square off as the regular season winds down. This will be the fifth meeting between the teams with each side winning twice. Most recently, Whitfield beat Hazelwood Central 52-48 at the St. Joseph's Shootout on Jan. 11.
Junior guard Kelsey Blakemore leads three Warriors averaging double figures at 14.5 points per game. Hazelwood Central also has three averaging in double digits and is led by senior Jakayla Kirk's 18.8 points per game.
No. 8 large school Fort Zumwalt East (15-6) at No. 9 large school Fort Zumwalt North (14-5)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Breakdown: The logjam atop the GAC Central standings should look a little clearer after the Panthers host the Lions. Fort Zumwalt East, North and South each have one conference loss. East defeated North 39-27 on Feb. 4 at home. It was the Panthers' first conference loss in two seasons.
Senior Liz Behan leads East in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game. She was right on her average with 19 in the Lions' victory over North. Senior guard Jordyn Grimes leads North in scoring with 14.6 per per game. She did not play in the last meeting.
WEDNESDAY
Miller Career (15-4) at Rock Bridge (15-4)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Breakdown: Rock Bridge has been a state title contender year after year while Miller has made the trip to state in each of the last two seasons in Class 4. Rock Bridge had owned the series, winning the first four meetings, before Miller won 46-42 at home last season.
Rock Bridge had its five-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Jefferson City last Thursday. The Bruins have a deep talent pool with the likes of sophomore guard Averi Kroenke, junior guard Mary Primus, senior guards Sanaa' St. Andre and Eryn Puett and sophomore post KK Brodie. Senior Antuanae Garrett leads three Phoenix players in double figures with 14.3 points per game.
THURSDAY
Class 4A Alton Regional final
When: 7 p.m.
Breakdown: O'Fallon (25-5, No, 4 large schools) holds the top seed and will face Granite City in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In Nick Knolhoff's third season, the Panthers are seeking their second regional title. Senior guard Kalya Gordon leads O'Fallon with 10.5 points per game.
Quincy and Belleville West (22-9) will battle it out in the other semifinal. Sophomore guard Reese Bennett leads the Maroons with 11.5 points per game.
FRIDAY
Fort Zumwalt West (10-11) at No. 2 large school Francis Howell Central (19-2)
When: 5:30 p.m.
Breakdown: Francis Howell Central will be looking to even the score after Fort Zumwalt West knocked off the then-No. 1 large school in a GAC South battle on Jan. 28.
The Panthers got a big night out of Lillie Pickett, who scored 14 points to lead them to a 46-35 win, which snapped an eight-game losing streak streak to the rival Spartans. Pickett averages 9.3 points per game.
Central has won three of its last four since that loss and will lean on leading scorers Azaria Hulbert (12.7 points per game) and Sofia Tweedie (11.2).
Class 4A Collinsville Regional final
When: 7 p.m.
Breakdown: Two Southwestern Conference foes could meet for the second time in less than a month in the title game.
Edwardsville (25-1, No. 1 large school) is seeking its 17th consecutive regional title under coach Lori Blade. The Tigers will face Pekin in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Belleville East (9-19) squares off with Collinsville (15-13) in the other at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Edwardsville defeated Belleville East in the final last season to keep its impressive streak alive last season. Sophomore guard/forward Sydney Harris paces Edwardsville with 16.1 points per game.
Collinsville beat Belleville East twice earlier this season but neither has beaten the Tigers this season. Edwardsville beat the Kahoks twice and took down the Lancers three times.