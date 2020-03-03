Games to watch: Nerinx Hall, Webster Groves face off with season on the line

Breakdown: Lutheran North, which lost in last season's Class 3 state final, has won eight in a row after starting season 9-10. Lutheran St. Charles avenged a district final loss to Hermann to win its 10th consecutive game. … Lutheran North has won four consecutive meetings against Lutheran St. Charles, the last in 2018.

Breakdown: Summit has won 16 of 17, while Westminster has won 16 in a row. Summit is seeking its second district title after winning its first last season. Westminster is aiming for the fourth district title in program history to go along with championships in 2007, 2011 and 2012.