You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Games to watch: Nerinx Hall, Webster Groves face off with season on the line
0 comments

Games to watch: Nerinx Hall, Webster Groves face off with season on the line

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Nerinx Hall 36, Webster Groves 28

Nerinx Hall junior Mackenzie Duff shoots over Webster Groves' Sophia Nittinger during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Nerinx Hall in Webster Groves, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

TUESDAY

Nerinx Hall (18-8) vs. Webster Groves (17-9)

What: Class 5 District 4 semifinal

When, where: 4 p.m., SLUH

Breakdown: Rubber match between the teams this season. Webster Groves beat Nerinx Hall 45-42 at Visitation on Dec. 28. Nerinx Hall beat Webster Groves 36-28 at home exactly one month later. Nerinx Hall is 16-13 against Webster Groves since Jan. 2000.

Up next: Winner plays Kirkwood in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Metro vs. Miller Career girls basketball

Miller Career's Jalea Scott (32) and Metro's Faith Bland battle for a rebound during a Class 3 District 6 final girls basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Vashon High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

WEDNESDAY

CLASS 3 SECTIONALS

Miller Career (19-6) vs. Whitfield (24-5)

When, where: 6 p.m., Webster Groves

Breakdown: Miller Career moves into Class 3 after making consecutive Class 4 semifinal appearances. Whitfield reached Class 3 quarterfinals last season after consecutive state final appearances in 2017 and 2018. Miller Career and Whitfield haven't played since Feb. 2011, with Miller Career winning 56-28.

Lutheran North (17-10) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (22-4)

When, where: 6 p.m., Francis Howell Central

Breakdown: Lutheran North, which lost in last season's Class 3 state final, has won eight in a row after starting season 9-10. Lutheran St. Charles avenged a district final loss to Hermann to win its 10th consecutive game. … Lutheran North has won four consecutive meetings against Lutheran St. Charles, the last in 2018.

Up next: Lutheran North-Lutheran St. Charles winner in Class 3 sectional at noon Saturday at Normandy.

Lutheran South vs. Westminster girls basketball

Westminster girls basketball coach Kat Martin talks to her players on the bench during a game against Lutheran South on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Lutheran South High School in Affton, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

THURSDAY

Summit (24-3) at Westminster (23-4)

What: Class 4 District 4 final

When: 6 p.m.

Breakdown: Summit has won 16 of 17, while Westminster has won 16 in a row. Summit is seeking its second district title after winning its first last season. Westminster is aiming for the fourth district title in program history to go along with championships in 2007, 2011 and 2012.

Sullivan vs. Union

Union's Megan Siedhoff keeps pace with Sullivan's Kya Harbour during a Class 4 District 9 semifinal girls basketball game on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Union High School in Union, Mo. Sullivan defeated Union 54-46. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

FRIDAY

Sullivan (23-2) vs. Rolla (23-3)

What: Class 4 District 9 final

When, where: 5:30 p.m., Union

Breakdown: Rolla beat Sullivan 34-28 in the season opener for Sullivan in a game played at Rolla. The teams have played 12 times since 2000, with each side winning six times. Sullivan's other loss came in a conference game against Union, which it beat Monday in a district semifinal.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports