Games to watch: Nerinx Hall, Webster Groves face off with season on the line

TUESDAY
Nerinx Hall (18-8) vs. Webster Groves (17-9)
What: Class 5 District 4 semifinal
When, where: 4 p.m., SLUH
Breakdown: Rubber match between the teams this season. Webster Groves beat Nerinx Hall 45-42 at Visitation on Dec. 28. Nerinx Hall beat Webster Groves 36-28 at home exactly one month later. Nerinx Hall is 16-13 against Webster Groves since Jan. 2000.
Up next: Winner plays Kirkwood in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WEDNESDAY
CLASS 3 SECTIONALS
Miller Career (19-6) vs. Whitfield (24-5)
When, where: 6 p.m., Webster Groves
Breakdown: Miller Career moves into Class 3 after making consecutive Class 4 semifinal appearances. Whitfield reached Class 3 quarterfinals last season after consecutive state final appearances in 2017 and 2018. Miller Career and Whitfield haven't played since Feb. 2011, with Miller Career winning 56-28.
Lutheran North (17-10) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (22-4)
When, where: 6 p.m., Francis Howell Central
Breakdown: Lutheran North, which lost in last season's Class 3 state final, has won eight in a row after starting season 9-10. Lutheran St. Charles avenged a district final loss to Hermann to win its 10th consecutive game. … Lutheran North has won four consecutive meetings against Lutheran St. Charles, the last in 2018.
Up next: Lutheran North-Lutheran St. Charles winner in Class 3 sectional at noon Saturday at Normandy.
THURSDAY
Summit (24-3) at Westminster (23-4)
What: Class 4 District 4 final
When: 6 p.m.
Breakdown: Summit has won 16 of 17, while Westminster has won 16 in a row. Summit is seeking its second district title after winning its first last season. Westminster is aiming for the fourth district title in program history to go along with championships in 2007, 2011 and 2012.
FRIDAY
Sullivan (23-2) vs. Rolla (23-3)
What: Class 4 District 9 final
When, where: 5:30 p.m., Union
Breakdown: Rolla beat Sullivan 34-28 in the season opener for Sullivan in a game played at Rolla. The teams have played 12 times since 2000, with each side winning six times. Sullivan's other loss came in a conference game against Union, which it beat Monday in a district semifinal.