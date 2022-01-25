Garner steps up to move Edwardsville into SWC driver's seat with win over O'Fallon

Edwardsville's Emma Garner (right) comes down with a rebound along side O'Fallon's Klaire Keel during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Morningstar (left) pulls down a rebound in front of O'Fallon's Jailah Pelly during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (25) gets behind O'Fallon's Malia Robertson (11) and Shannon Dowell for a basket during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Elle Evans (21) gets behind the O'Fallon defense for a basket during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (25) drives down low between O'Fallon's Avery Christopher (left) and Malia Robertson during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's D'myjah Bolds (right) blocks a shot by Edwardsville's Elle Evans during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (left) has the ball poked out of her hands by O'Fallon's Jailah Pelly as she tries to shoot during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Sydney Harris (top) shoots over O'Fallon's Carolyn Foster during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Emma Garner scores on a breakaway layup during a girls basketball game against O'Fallon on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Emma Garner (14) shoots over O'Fallon's Jailah Pelly during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Carolyn Foster (right) blocks a shot by Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Morningstar during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Emma Garner shoots from the wing during a girls basketball game against O'Fallon on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at O'Fallon High School in O'Fallon, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Garner came into the contest averaging just more than five points per game.
Yet she came through with the biggest baskets in front of an enthusiastic crowd, including a fanatical O'Fallon student section.
Edwardsville senior standout Sydney Harris set the school record for most points in a single season in the first half. The Central Michigan University commit finished with a team-high 14 points.
But the Panthers limited Harris to just three points in the second half.
Enter Garner and senior Macy Silvey, who banded to pick up the slack. Silvey added 13 points to Edwardsville's winning attack.
Garner helped turn the game around by hitting a pair of baskets in the first 81 seconds of the third quarter to push a four-point halftime lead to 29-21. She did the same thing in the fourth period with back-to-back shots in the opening three-plus minutes, including a 3-pointer that pumped the advantage to 43-34.
"I love it," Garner said when informed of Knolhoff's comments. "If our (average) players can still score 12 points, we're a really good team."
Explained the 6-1 Harris, "We tell (Garner) all the time to take shots when you're open. She's fully capable of making those shots just like she did today."
Knolhoff was determined not to let Harris, who averages 25 points per contest, take over the game. He used a defensive scheme to bottle her up in the second half.
But it was Garner, who messed up the plan by turning in her best all-around performance of the season at the perfect time.
"It was definitely an emotionally charged game," Garner said. "So we just had to take a step back, and say, 'Guys we all have to do our jobs.' And I think we did that in our own ways."
Harris pumped in 11 points in the first half in helping the visitors build up a 25-21 halftime lead.
Garner came out and popped in a pair of shots to set the tone in the third period.
O'Fallon battled back to within 37-34 on a 3-pointer by Shannon Dowell late in the third period. Dowell scored a game-high 19 points.
But Silvey sank two foul shots with 71 seconds left to set the stage for Garner's fourth-period heroics.
Garner scored on a stick-back early in the period and followed that with her second 3-pointer of the game to push the lead to nine.
O'Fallon never got closer than to within seven points the rest of the way.
"It's great to come in here and end with a win because (the Panthers) are a great team," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said.
The Panthers had won eight of their previous nine games and came in with high hopes after coming close in a 47-45 loss at Edwardsville on Dec. 7.
But O'Fallon struggled offensively down the stretch, needing 5:11 to record its first basket in the final period.
"They're still the top of the conference until someone gets them," Knolhoff said. "But I'm just glad we're nipping at their heels — and they know it."
