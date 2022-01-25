Garner steps up to move Edwardsville into SWC driver's seat with win over O'Fallon

O'FALLON, Ill. — Nick Knolhoff got his wish.

The O'Fallon High girls basketball coach wanted Edwardsville senior forward Emma Garner to touch the ball more in Tuesday's Southwestern Conference showdown at Panther Dome.

She did.

And Garner made the most of those touches by tying her season high with 12 points as the Tigers exploded in the second half to knock off the Panthers 50-39 in the power-packed league affair.

Edwardsville (19-4, 7-0) won its season-best ninth game in a row and solidified its league lead in a quest for a 13th successive win or share of the conference crown.

The Tigers have won four of the last six games against O'Fallon after the Panthers (18-5, 4-3) snapped a 35-game losing streak in what was once a one-sided series.

The 5-foot-11 Garner also was a key cog on the Edwardsville volleyball team, which finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament last fall.

Garner came into the contest averaging just more than five points per game.

Yet she came through with the biggest baskets in front of an enthusiastic crowd, including a fanatical O'Fallon student section.

Edwardsville senior standout Sydney Harris set the school record for most points in a single season in the first half. The Central Michigan University commit finished with a team-high 14 points.

But the Panthers limited Harris to just three points in the second half.

Enter Garner and senior Macy Silvey, who banded to pick up the slack. Silvey added 13 points to Edwardsville's winning attack.

Garner helped turn the game around by hitting a pair of baskets in the first 81 seconds of the third quarter to push a four-point halftime lead to 29-21. She did the same thing in the fourth period with back-to-back shots in the opening three-plus minutes, including a 3-pointer that pumped the advantage to 43-34.

"I love it," Garner said when informed of Knolhoff's comments. "If our (average) players can still score 12 points, we're a really good team."

Explained the 6-1 Harris, "We tell (Garner) all the time to take shots when you're open. She's fully capable of making those shots just like she did today."

Knolhoff was determined not to let Harris, who averages 25 points per contest, take over the game. He used a defensive scheme to bottle her up in the second half.

But it was Garner, who messed up the plan by turning in her best all-around performance of the season at the perfect time.

"It was definitely an emotionally charged game," Garner said. "So we just had to take a step back, and say, 'Guys we all have to do our jobs.' And I think we did that in our own ways."

Harris pumped in 11 points in the first half in helping the visitors build up a 25-21 halftime lead.

Garner came out and popped in a pair of shots to set the tone in the third period.

O'Fallon battled back to within 37-34 on a 3-pointer by Shannon Dowell late in the third period. Dowell scored a game-high 19 points.

But Silvey sank two foul shots with 71 seconds left to set the stage for Garner's fourth-period heroics.

Garner scored on a stick-back early in the period and followed that with her second 3-pointer of the game to push the lead to nine.

O'Fallon never got closer than to within seven points the rest of the way.

"It's great to come in here and end with a win because (the Panthers) are a great team," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said.

The Panthers had won eight of their previous nine games and came in with high hopes after coming close in a 47-45 loss at Edwardsville on Dec. 7.

But O'Fallon struggled offensively down the stretch, needing 5:11 to record its first basket in the final period.

"They're still the top of the conference until someone gets them," Knolhoff said. "But I'm just glad we're nipping at their heels — and they know it."

