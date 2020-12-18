Gilchrist's buzzer beater saves the day for Holt against Timberland

WENTZVILLE — There was no way Alyssa Gilchrist was going to pass up her shot a second time Friday.

With the game on the line and the clock dwindling, the junior guard passed the ball away from the free-throw line, only to get it back with less than five seconds left.

Her resulting shot was true with 2.1 seconds left and it gave visiting Holt a 47-46 win over rival Timberland in a GAC South Division girls basketball game. The field goal was Gilchrist’s only one of the game.

“I really didn’t think I was going to get to shoot it because it went over to (junior guard Sam Cooley),” Gilchrist said. “I got it back, though, and I just let it fly. There really wasn’t anything else I could do. Time was running down, so I just let it fly. This feels really good because we didn’t have the best shooting night.”

Holt (6-1) pulled out the dramatic victory despite trailing 39-25 with six minutes left to play. It outscored Timberland 24-10 in the final quarter.

What’s more, Holt did so without the services of senior leading scorer Jaliyah Green, who missed the game because of COVID-19 quarantine.