Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton

"We had a rough practice yesterday and that carried over early in this game," Moore said. "We underestimated Clayton, which was playing extremely hard. We emphasize winning the last two minutes of every quarter. We didn't do that in the first quarter but did in the second. I felt we had some momentum at halftime and were fortunate to be in the game after playing as poorly as we did."

Both teams have had issues in the third quarter this season. That trend continued for Clayton, which was outscored 16-4 and lost its entire lead.

"We have struggled in the third quarter," Willis said. "I just felt we needed to to keep doing what we were doing and come out with the same intensity we did to start the game."

Collinsville would extend its lead to as many as 18 points, making it a 31-point swing.

"We were only down eight at halftime instead of 13," Kahok guard Megan Janson said. "We knew we were still in the game. We were a little down on ourselves but we knew we were a better team than we showed in the first half. We got some confidence going when we went on a run."

Moore was proud of the way his team bounced back after a miserable first half.