Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
The stat line for Collinsville's Talesha Gilmore was quite impressive.

The 6-foot forward had 16 points, five blocks, three assists and 24 rebounds in Collinsville's 60-44 victory over Clayton in the opening round of the Don Maurer Invitational on Monday at MICDS.

And Gilmore is only a freshman.

"You could tell during the summer that she was an athlete," Collinsville coach Colin Moore said of Gilmore, who had 19 rebounds earlier in the season against East St. Louis. "And her game keeps getting better every game. The team feeds off of her energy."

The team needed a boost Monday as the second-seeded Kahoks trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half against a hungry Clayton team, which was playing without guards Lauren Young and Stella Whitney.

"We did a lot of preparation for this game and the 2-2-1 press was working," Clayton coach Btittany Willis said. "We were attacking the basket and doing a lot of good things."

Senior Izzy Ross had 10 first-quarter points and hit the first two baskets of the second quarter as Clayton led 20-12. The Greyhounds would extend their lead to 32-19 on a 3-point basket by Jasmine Burks with two minutes left in the half. But Collinsville scored the final five points of the half and trailed 32-24.

"We had a rough practice yesterday and that carried over early in this game," Moore said. "We underestimated Clayton, which was playing extremely hard. We emphasize winning the last two minutes of every quarter. We didn't do that in the first quarter but did in the second. I felt we had some momentum at halftime and were fortunate to be in the game after playing as poorly as we did."

Both teams have had issues in the third quarter this season. That trend continued for Clayton, which was outscored 16-4 and lost its entire lead.

"We have struggled in the third quarter," Willis said. "I just felt we needed to to keep doing what we were doing and come out with the same intensity we did to start the game."

Collinsville would extend its lead to as many as 18 points, making it a 31-point swing.

"We were only down eight at halftime instead of 13," Kahok guard Megan Janson said. "We knew we were still in the game. We were a little down on ourselves but we knew we were a better team than we showed in the first half. We got some confidence going when we went on a run."

Moore was proud of the way his team bounced back after a miserable first half.

"The third quarter has been our nemesis," he said. "It was good to see us have a good third quarter today and I was really pleased with the way we ended the game."

Janson led the Kahoks with 18 points, 12 of them coming in the second half.

Collinsville, which improved to 9-8, moves on to the semifinals in the eight-team bracket. The Kahoks will play the winner of Monday's first-round game between Lafayette and Pattonville AT 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Top-seeded Fort Zumwalt West will play host MICDS in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Ross had 18 points and Brooklyn Pierce 13 for the Greyhounds, who fell to 3-6. Clayton will play the loser of the Pattonville-Lafayette game Tuesday at 4:30.

