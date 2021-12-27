Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton

Collinsville's Talesha Gilmore (30) shoots down low between Clayton's Brooklyn Pierce (34) and Izzy Ross during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Megan Janson puts up a shot in the lane during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament against Clayton on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Clayton's Brooklyn Pierce (34) passes while being guarded by Collinsville's Ella Guerrero during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Clayton girls basketball coach Brittany Willis talks to her players on the bench during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Jordan Gary shoots from the corner during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament against Clayton on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Jordan Gary gets behind the Clayton defense for a layup during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Jordan Gary brings the ball up the court against the Clayton defense during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Jordan Gary (right) loses control of the ball as she tries to dribble past Clayton's Brooklyn Pierce along the sideline during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville girls basketball coach Colin Moore on the sideline during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational against Clatyon on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Talesha Gilmore wins the opening tipoff over Clayton's Brooklyn Pierce during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Clayton's Izzy Ross (right) drives on Collinsville's Talesha Gilmore during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Jenna Scheller (45) shoots between Clayton's Izzy Ross (44) and Jasmine Burks during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Megan Janson (center) takes a baseline shot as Clayton's Brooklyn Pierce looks on during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Megan Janson takes a runner along the baseline during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament against Clayton on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Clayton's Izzy Ross (44) drives the lane on Collinsville's Jordan Gary (23) and Talesha Gilmore for a shot during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Clayton's Jasmine Burks (25) grabs a rebound in a crowd during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament against Collinsville on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Clayton's Brooklyn Pierce (34) is fouled as she shoots by Collinsville's Sanaa Harris during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Clayton's Taylor Miller (12) gets behind the Collinsville defense for a layup during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Talesha Gilmore (left) shoots inside as Clayton's Izzy Ross defends during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Collinsville's Jenna Scheller (45) shoots down low as Clayton's Izzy Ross defends during a first-round game in the MICDS Don Maurer Invitational girls basketball tournament on Monday, December 27, 2021 at MICDS in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The stat line for Collinsville's Talesha Gilmore was quite impressive.
The 6-foot forward had 16 points, five blocks, three assists and 24 rebounds in Collinsville's 60-44 victory over Clayton in the opening round of the Don Maurer Invitational on Monday at MICDS.
And Gilmore is only a freshman.
"You could tell during the summer that she was an athlete," Collinsville coach Colin Moore said of Gilmore, who had 19 rebounds earlier in the season against East St. Louis. "And her game keeps getting better every game. The team feeds off of her energy."
The team needed a boost Monday as the second-seeded Kahoks trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half against a hungry Clayton team, which was playing without guards Lauren Young and Stella Whitney.
"We did a lot of preparation for this game and the 2-2-1 press was working," Clayton coach Btittany Willis said. "We were attacking the basket and doing a lot of good things."
Senior Izzy Ross had 10 first-quarter points and hit the first two baskets of the second quarter as Clayton led 20-12. The Greyhounds would extend their lead to 32-19 on a 3-point basket by Jasmine Burks with two minutes left in the half. But Collinsville scored the final five points of the half and trailed 32-24.