Girls basketball district roundup: Eureka survives Parkway South; Oakville nips Lindbergh in OT

The Eureka girls basketball team played Parkway South twice during the regular season.

Both times the Wildcats were victorious by 21-point margins.

When the teams met a third time with the season on the line Monday things were tighter.

Much tighter.

Eureka eked out a 56-53 win at home in a Class 6 District 3 semifinal.

The No. 2 seed, Eureka (16-11) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Marquette (17-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district championship game.

“We survived tonight,” Eureka coach James Alsup said.

Senior guard Kate Hillyer led the Wildcats with 24 points. Sophomore guard Natalie Harty scored 14 points and freshman guard Maison Smith scored 10.

Eureka needed every single one of them to escape Parkway South (16-10) which nearly pulled off the upset victory. The Patriots switched up their offense late in the season, after they had already played the Wildcats, and the new style was a significant adjustment for Eureka.

“They played more up tempo with more pressure,” Alsup said. “We had a lot of turnovers.”