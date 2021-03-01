Girls basketball district roundup: Eureka survives Parkway South; Oakville nips Lindbergh in OT

The Eureka girls basketball team played Parkway South twice during the regular season.
Both times the Wildcats were victorious by 21-point margins.
When the teams met a third time with the season on the line Monday things were tighter.
Much tighter.
Eureka eked out a 56-53 win at home in a Class 6 District 3 semifinal.
The No. 2 seed, Eureka (16-11) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Marquette (17-5) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district championship game.
“We survived tonight,” Eureka coach James Alsup said.
Senior guard Kate Hillyer led the Wildcats with 24 points. Sophomore guard Natalie Harty scored 14 points and freshman guard Maison Smith scored 10.
Eureka needed every single one of them to escape Parkway South (16-10) which nearly pulled off the upset victory. The Patriots switched up their offense late in the season, after they had already played the Wildcats, and the new style was a significant adjustment for Eureka.
“They played more up tempo with more pressure,” Alsup said. “We had a lot of turnovers.”
Eureka took a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and kept a 31-28 lead at halftime. The Wildcats and Patriots played even the entire second half. Eureka had a chance to take a four-point lead in the final 10 seconds but its free throw attempt was off the mark. Parkway South had the chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer but Eureka was able to defend the last seven seconds and hold on for the win.
“We hit free throws tonight and that helped seal the deal,” Alsup said.
Parkway South finished 16-10.
Eureka now gets to face its Rockwood School District rival in the district championship. The Wildcats have not fared well against the Mustangs recently. Marquette has won the last three meetings between the two schools including a 77-55 victory on Jan. 22.
Eureka hasn’t beaten Marquette since 2017 and hasn’t won a district championship since 2014, when it went to the Class 5 state semifinals.
Not that any of that means anything when the game begins on Thursday. That’s in the past and the Wildcats are worried about the present.
“Hopefully we can have a lot better showing this time,” Alsup said.
Marquette 69, Lafayette 42: Senior forward Kennedi Watkins was phenomenal as she scored 24 points, corralled seven rebounds and made 10 steals as top seed Marquette rolled in its Class 6 District 3 semifinal at home.
Marquette (17-5) advanced to host No. 2 seed Eureka (16-11) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Junior Katie Baumgartner scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Junior forward Ally Fitzgerald had 13 points, six rebounds and blocked five shots.
Lafayette (15-11) was led by senior guard Brynn Jefferies who scored 14 points and made three steals.
Oakville 37, Lindbergh 35 (OT): Freshman center Sammi Simokaitis led the Tigers with 11 points while five other players scored and it was just enough to escape the Flyers in overtime in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal at Oakville.
The No. 1 seed, Oakville (10-12) advanced to host No. 2 seed Cor Jesu (13-12) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district championship game.
Oakville defeated Cor Jesu 45-36 on Jan. 26.
The Tigers know all too well that regular season success does not mean much in the postseason. Oakville lost twice to Lindbergh this winter only to survive the final showdown with the season hanging in the balance.
Lindbergh (12-15) was led by sophomore guard Molly Kroenlein’s 12 points. Freshman Rory Conboy scored 11 points.
Parkway Central 41, St. Charles 34: The Colts snapped a five-game losing streak at the right time to knock off the Pirates in a Class 5 District 7 first-round game at Parkway Central.
The No. 4 seed, Parkway Central (7-14) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Whitfield (18-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Ava Hayek led Parkway Central with 15 points while sophomore guard Maggie Roberts scored 13.
St. Charles (7-12) was led by senior guard Breanna Hollowell’s 17 points.
Borgia 56, Hermann 37: Kaitlyn Patke scored 18 points and Jenna Ulrich had 14 as the Knights rolled in the Class 4 Class 6 semifinal played in Washington.
Mya Hillermann added 10 points for Borgia (13-12), which went over .500 for the first time this season by winning for the sixth time in eight games.
The Knights, who won for the second time this season against Hermann (14-12) after losing five previous games in the series, advanced to play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lutheran St. Charles (19-6) for the district title.
The Cougars and Knights have not played since 2018.