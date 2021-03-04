Girls basketball district roundup: Marquette downs Eureka; Incarnate wins 10th successive district title

After enduring a more than two-decade drought, the Marquette girls basketball team has now won three consecutive district championships.

Senior forward and Southeast Missouri State signee, Kenndi Watkins scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs to a 62-54 win over rival Eureka Thursday night at home in the Class 6 District 3 tournament.

Marquette (18-5) advanced to the sectional round where it will play either St. Joseph’s or Webster Groves at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined. Marquette played both potential opponents this season and lost both matchups. The first was a 45-40 setback at St. Joseph’s on Dec. 8. Webster Groves won at Marquette 82-59 on Feb. 12. The Mustangs have won five in a row since that loss.

Junior forward Katie Baumgartner scored 13 points while junior forward Ally Fitzgerald scored nine points, hauled in 12 rebounds and blocked an eye-popping eight shots.

Eureka (16-12) was led by senior guard Katie Hillyer’s 22 points.

Incarnate Word 78, Pattonville 27: The Red Knights won their 10th consecutive district championship and their 31st overall by rolling over the Pirates in the Class 6 District 5 finale Thursday at Pattonville.