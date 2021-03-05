Girls basketball district roundup: Webster Groves ends three-year drought; Ursuline wins first district in 33 years

Junior Kylie Duchard scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out three assists and blocked three shots. Freshman Zoe Stewart scored 12 points and freshman Kayla Jansen scored 10 points, hauled in eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

Spuhl said the last three district finals were hard on his team. Last year it was Kirkwood that escaped with a 38-34 win. The year before it was Nerinx Hall that pulled out a 46-41 win. In 2018, Oakville survived 61-60. Coming so close and falling short is among the cruelest ways for a season to end. For it to happen year after year after year, well, that didn’t sit well with Webster’s seniors.

“We were young then,” Spuhl said. “It really paid off now. These kids wanted it.”

The win had another milestone attached to it as it was Spuhl’s 200th victory. Webster Groves, like most teams, had several games on its schedule lost to COVID-19. Spuhl found the timing of everything somewhat surreal.

“We’ve had such a weird season,” Spuhl said. “To do it tonight was pretty special.”

Ursuline 48, Summit 38: Senior guard Hannah Scherzinger scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out five assists to lead the Bears to the Class 5 District 3 championship Friday night at home.