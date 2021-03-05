Girls basketball district roundup: Webster Groves ends three-year drought; Ursuline wins first district in 33 years

Josh Spuhl succinctly summed up how the Webster Groves girls basketball team felt heading into Friday night’s district title game against St. Joseph’s.
“Our kids were tired of being the runner-up,” said Spuhl, Webster’s coach.
After losing three consecutive district finals by a combined 10 points, Webster Groves broke through with a 62-49 win over St. Joe’s at home in the Class 6 District 4 championship game.
Webster Groves (19-5) advanced to the sectional round, where it will host Marquette (18-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the second time these teams have met this season. Webster Groves pinned an 82-59 road win on Marquette on Feb. 12.
Senior guard Ja’mise Bailey led the team with 21 points. Junior guard Jenna Clark came off the bench to score 12 points.
Webster Groves established control early as it took a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and went into halftime ahead 38-17. Spuhl said senior point guard Gabriela Moore ran the show with aplomb to get the Statesmen off and running.
“She was really finding her teammates on the break,” Spuhl said.
St. Joseph’s (14-10) won the third quarter 18-11 to cut into Webster Groves' 21-point lead but never got within single digits.
Junior Kylie Duchard scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out three assists and blocked three shots. Freshman Zoe Stewart scored 12 points and freshman Kayla Jansen scored 10 points, hauled in eight rebounds and blocked three shots.
Spuhl said the last three district finals were hard on his team. Last year it was Kirkwood that escaped with a 38-34 win. The year before it was Nerinx Hall that pulled out a 46-41 win. In 2018, Oakville survived 61-60. Coming so close and falling short is among the cruelest ways for a season to end. For it to happen year after year after year, well, that didn’t sit well with Webster’s seniors.
“We were young then,” Spuhl said. “It really paid off now. These kids wanted it.”
The win had another milestone attached to it as it was Spuhl’s 200th victory. Webster Groves, like most teams, had several games on its schedule lost to COVID-19. Spuhl found the timing of everything somewhat surreal.
“We’ve had such a weird season,” Spuhl said. “To do it tonight was pretty special.”
Ursuline 48, Summit 38: Senior guard Hannah Scherzinger scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out five assists to lead the Bears to the Class 5 District 3 championship Friday night at home.
It’s the second district championship ever for Ursuline and the first since 1987 according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book.
Junior forward Addie Rhea scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Ursuline (11-8) advanced to the sectional round, where it will face Union (16-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined.
Summit finished the season 11-16.
St. Dominic 54, Fort Zumwalt South 50: St. Dominic rallied in the fourth quarter to slip past Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 5 District 8 championship game Friday night at Fort Zumwalt South.
St. Dominic (17-9) advanced to the sectional round, where it will face Whitfield (20-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined.
The Crusaders were lifted by senior guard Jessie Blaine, who scored 22 points. Junior guard Jessica Larson finished with 13 points.
It’s the eighth district title for St. Dominic and first since 2018. The Crusaders won five district titles in a row between 2007 and 2011.
Fort Zumwalt South finished 18-7.