Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree

Clare Breden had a choice to make.

While the 2020-21 season was going to be her senior year and final high school basketball campaign at Jerseyville, the coronavirus pandemic put into motion a series of events that saw her graduate early in December and move on to McKendree University to begin her collegiate basketball career.

“It was a tough choice because I knew I was going to leave my Jerseyville friends behind,” Breden said. “There was also the thought of not being able to play basketball for a long period of time. My dad (Cory Breden) and I sat down and decided there wasn’t going to be much of a season, so I should graduate early and come play McKendree basketball. I’m so thankful I get to play right now.”

Breden, who averaged 16.4 points per game as a junior as the Panthers rolled to a 24-7 record, joined the McKendree women's team in recent days.

Due to NCAA rules because of the pandemic, Breden will have the rest of this season to play for McKendree as well as four more after.