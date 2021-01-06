Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree

Clare Breden had a choice to make.
While the 2020-21 season was going to be her senior year and final high school basketball campaign at Jerseyville, the coronavirus pandemic put into motion a series of events that saw her graduate early in December and move on to McKendree University to begin her collegiate basketball career.
“It was a tough choice because I knew I was going to leave my Jerseyville friends behind,” Breden said. “There was also the thought of not being able to play basketball for a long period of time. My dad (Cory Breden) and I sat down and decided there wasn’t going to be much of a season, so I should graduate early and come play McKendree basketball. I’m so thankful I get to play right now.”
Breden, who averaged 16.4 points per game as a junior as the Panthers rolled to a 24-7 record, joined the McKendree women's team in recent days.
Due to NCAA rules because of the pandemic, Breden will have the rest of this season to play for McKendree as well as four more after.
“When Clare and I talked, I told her I thought she was making the right decision,” Jerseyville coach Kevin Strebel said. “I think it helped her to hear that. Obviously, Clare loves basketball, but she really loved playing for the Panthers with her teammates. For her to leave behind team goals, and what could have been some lofty individual accomplishments, is difficult. However, the possibility of improving her game now for the future is going to be so beneficial to her. I know McKendree has expectations for her contributions in upcoming seasons, and starting that process now will really help.”
Breden finished her high school career with 1,555 points, an average of 518 over three seasons.
She was just 115 points away from the school scoring record as she trailed just Amy (Mortensen) Chase by 37 points and Katie (Mortensen) Cannon, who set the school scoring record at 1,670 some 24 years ago.
“(Being close to the record) was a factor in my decision,” Breden said. “But for me the main thing was having a season without basketball at all. Almost every athlete’s dream and vision is to play your sport your senior year. It’s tough because if I were to have a senior year I feel like I would have made it to the No. 1 spot. My time at Jersey meant so much. I love my teammates and the coaches and I’ll always have those memories.”
HOLLOWELL’S GROWTH IS BIG SCORE FOR ST. CHARLES
As a member of the Post-Dispatch All-Metro softball team, St. Charles senior Bre Hollowell has enjoyed her share of athletic success.
This winter, Hollowell has carried her success onto the basketball court for the Pirates (4-3).
In her fourth season with the varsity squad, Hollowell leads the Pirates in scoring with an average of 15 points per game a big jump from averages of 1.8, 5 and 7.7 points per game in her three previous seasons.
“I feel like maturity and experience plays a huge part in it,” Hollowell said. “Having the other years of experience has shown me what to expect from others and what I need to do to continue to grow as a player.”
While she missed the Pirates’ most recent game due to being in quarantine — a loss Tuesday at Francis Howell North — Hollowell has been on a hot streak.
Hollowell scored in double figures in four successive games, including a career-high 26 points Dec. 28 as St. Charles defeated Notre Dame at Duchesne on the team’s way to the holiday tournament title.
“She has been in this offense for four years and now she is the one getting the looks and we are looking to get the ball to her whenever we can,” Pirates coach Ben Owens said. “She has become that team leader and much more confident in her abilities from when she dressed with varsity as a freshman. She puts the team on her shoulders but also doesn't try to do too much to where she hampers the team.”
MICDS IS ON A ROLL
MICDS is on a five-game winning streak.
The Rams (6-2) dropped two of their first three games of the season in the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament.
“I think the streak has been all about good team basketball and kids finding chemistry after not being able to play together in the summer,” Rams coach Scott Small said.
Several different players have stepped up to lead the MICDS offense.
Three players — sophomore forward Binta Fall (11.8 points per game), junior guard Zaire Harrell (11.4) and junior forward Ellie Gira (10.5) — are averaging in double figures.
“Every game in this stretch has had a couple of different girls step up and lead us in important stats with their contributions, which has been really encouraging,” Small said. “(We’re) hard to scout when every kid can carry you on a different night.”
TIP-INS
• Annie Restovich has been lighting up the scoreboard from beyond the 3-point arc this season. Restovich, a sophomore guard at Visitation, has drained 41 3-pointers to lead both the Vivettes (3-9) and the area.
• Even though the results haven’t come for Nerinx Hall (3-6), senior forward Mackenzie Duff has done all she could to spark the Markers’ offense. With her 31-point effort in a loss to Westminster on Monday, Duff added to an already impressive career with a new single-game point high. Her average of 25.6 points a game is good enough for third in the area.
• With the season just past the halfway point, the race for the area’s top rebounder currently is a tight one between Lift for Life’s Daniyah Ward (13.7 rebounds per game) and O’Fallon Christian’s Destiny Harding (13.5 RPG).
• A trio of high-profile events finish out the week. Tournaments at John Burroughs and Westminster will wrap up Saturday while, on the same day, the St. Joseph’s Shootout will take place. The schedule at St. Joseph’s is slated to be: Cardinal Ritter vs. St. Joseph’s at 10 a.m.; Borgia vs. Incarnate Word at noon; Parkway North vs. Whitfield at 2 p.m. and Ursuline vs. Kirkwood at 4 p.m.