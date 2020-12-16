Girls basketball notebook: Edmonson steps up to lead Fort Zumwalt East

Freeburg, in conjunction with the Post-Dispatch 100 Neediest Cases, is sponsoring a family of three. Senior Mya Gebke said that helping others is a way to brighten what, otherwise, would be a very dark season.

"During these times, it's hard getting into the Christmas spirit,” Gebke said. “But donating gifts and wrapping them with the team is always an activity I look forward to (in order) to boost my spirit and to give back to those in need."

Fellow senior Becca Mueller echoed Gebke’s sentiment.

Mueller said that the Christmas spirit can override any other negative feelings that surface, due to restrictions.

"Even though we can't play basketball, we still wanted to help families impacted by the pandemic as much as we can this Christmas,” Mueller said. “Our Christmas donations have always been one of my favorite team activities and to still have the honor of bringing joy to others is amazing."

While the girls basketball program spent $675 in gifts for the family, there has also been $335 collected through an online donations page to help the family with expense.

Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said that seeing the team work together in such an important way is important to her.

“For me as a coach, I'd do anything to give our athletes the chance to play this year,” McQuiston said. “Right now, the best we can do as a coaching staff is to provide them with opportunities to be together as a team. It means everything that they appreciate the value of working together for something greater than themselves.”

