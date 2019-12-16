While Madison Webb is excited, she and her teammates on the Father McGivney girls basketball team hope the best is yet to come.
For now, the Griffins (9-0) are off to the best start in the program's four-year varsity history.
“It’s really exciting to get off to such an amazing start, but there is still lots of room to grow which is even more exciting,” Webb said. “I’m so proud of the team and what we have accomplished.”
The Griffins have outscored their opponents by 30 points per game during their successful start, which includes a pair of Prairie State Conference victories.
In four games — victories against Valmeyer, Wood River, Bunker Hill and Sandoval — they surrendered fewer than 20 points.
While defense has led the way, Father McGivney's offense also has been stout. A trio of players — Webb (14.8 points per game), junior guard Anna McKee (14.1) and sophomore forward Charlize Luehmann (13.8) — are averaging in double figures.
Father McGivney plays at defending Prairie State champ Alton Marquette (8-2, 1-0) in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will have the inside track on the league crown.
“The girls are excited about the start they’ve had to the season,” Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. “But the girls aren’t satisfied and have been focused in practice. We have some tough games coming up and want to keep improving throughout the season.”
IDLED LEBANON MAINTAINS CHRISTMAS TRADITION
While the Lebanon gym has been dark this season in terms of girls basketball, it will have plenty of activity Christmas week, as usual.
Even though Lebanon's girls basketball program shuddered its season due to low numbers, it will still host the Lebanon Holiday Tournament from Dec. 26-30.
“It will be different running a tournament that we don't have a team in it this year, but we felt it was the right thing to do for the other teams involved,” Lebanon athletics director Chad Cruthis said. “We had to find a replacement for ourselves and Greenville was willing to put their JV team in as a replacement because we were struggling to find a varsity team so late to fill that spot. This should still be a fun, competitive tournament for all teams.”
Father McGivney is the top seed in the tournament, and defending champ Greenville is the second seed.
The tournament's championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 30.
“There will be some great competition as always,” Oller said. “We really appreciate Lebanon and Chad Cruthis still hosting the tournament even without fielding a team. It says a lot about them and their support of high school athletics.”
Other first round matchups include: Marissa vs. Wesclin at 9:30 a.m.; Chester vs. Carlyle at 11 a.m.; Red Bud vs. Gateway Legacy at 12:30 p.m.; Greenville vs. Steeleville at 2 p.m.; New Athens vs. Gibault at 5 p.m.; Christ our Rock vs. Sparta at 6:30 p.m.; Columbia vs. Dupo at 8 p.m.
Lebanon was a third-place Class 1A state finisher in 2018 and has been one of the area's strongest small-school programs in recent seasons.
“It will definitely be nice to see high school girls teams competing in our gym again this season,” Cruthis said. “We are hopeful to get our girls program back up and running next year. Our new coach is working out with some of our players a few days a week and he is trying to be involved with our junior high girls program to help bridge that gap and get the eighth graders to come out next year. If we can get our eighth graders to come out and our players from this year to play next year, we are hopeful to have 10 or more girls out once again and have a season next year.”
FORT ZUMWALT EAST CONTINUES TRANSFORMATION
Fort Zumwalt East, in its 13th year of competing at the varsity level, has undergone a culture change as coach Kyle Brown has overseen a program that went from 10-16 two seasons ago to 17-9 last season.
The momentum carried over to this season for the Lions, who are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive season.
“I think that any time you have the success we had last year and this year you have to recognize that we have good people,” Brown said. “They have great attitudes and try to work hard. I feel the program has turned a corner as far as expectations of it has changed. We expect to compete in every game. I believe it has come from our preparations in practice. We really stress it’s all about the team. The kids do a good job holding each other accountable.”
Zumwalt East finished second at the Winfield Tournament and also has home wins over Elsberry and Hillsboro.
Senior post player Liz Behan has led the Lions with 19 points and 14.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore post Yasmine Edmonson is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds while junior guard Jaelyn Head has chipped in 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds each contest.
TIP-INS
• The Civic Memorial Shootout is slated to take place this weekend with eight games on tap between Friday and Saturday. The schedule for Friday is Breese Central vs. Alton Marquette at 5:30 p.m. and O'Fallon vs. Civic Memorial at 7 p.m. The schedule for Saturday includes: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Piasa Southwestern at noon; Harrisburg vs. Rochester at 1:30 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Highland at 3; Lutheran North vs. O'Fallon at 4:30; Springfield vs. Jerseyville at 6; and Normal Community vs. Civic Memorial at 7:30.
• The Liberty round robin is scheduled to begin Saturday, with games also set for Dec. 23 and 27. Saturday's games feature Trinity vs. Liberty at 11 a.m. and Rosati-Kain vs. Northwest-Cedar Hill at 12:30 p.m.
• The Mascoutah Christmas Tournament tips off Monday with eight first-round games. The schedule is: Althoff vs. O'Fallon at 8:30 a.m.; Belleville East vs. Freeburg at 10; Okawville vs. Belleville West at 11:30; Cahokia vs. Mater Dei at 1 p.m.; Riverview vs. Highland at 2:30 p.m.; Centralia vs. Breese Central at 4; Lift for life vs. Nashville at 5:30 and East St. Louis vs. Mascoutah at 7.