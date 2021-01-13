Girls basketball notebook: Hillyear's lofty scoring standards for Eureka continue to grow

Union (5-0) is on quarantine for the second time this season and had to miss its own tournament, just as Union's softball team had to for the same reason in August. Union's Four River Conference game Monday at New Haven also is postponed.

Wildcats senior forward Julia Overstreet, who is not in quarantine, said missing out on the home tournament has been tough.

“It was difficult to watch the other teams play on our court,” Overstreet said. “I always try to keep a positive attitude and make sure my teammates keep the same positive mentality because of how well we have been doing this year. I don't want them getting down on themselves and having a negative attitude.”

Union coach Pat Rapert said the final stretch of games in just more than a month aren't the only challenge.

The Wildcats beat Waynesville and Hickman by 30 and 35 points last week before putting another pause on the season.