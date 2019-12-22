Girls basketball notebook: LIft for Life, Hermann find success

Even though the Lift for Life girls basketball team has a new coach, the Hawks just keep right on rolling.

Under the tutelage of Greg Brown – who came over from McCluer South-Berkeley, Lift for Life (5-1) is off to another quick start.

The Hawks won the Winfield Tournament for the third straight season and their only loss was a two-point setback to Clark County on Dec. 19.

Junior forward Daniyah Ward says chemistry is the key to her team's success.

“It’s all about playing together and staying on the same page,” Ward said. “It’s like we have to keep the energy up and keep the flow going and when we do that, the end result has come out as planned.”

The energy level has been high, in part, due to a relentless effort on both ends of the floor that has seen three players average in double figures while the defense is surrendering just 25.3 points a game.