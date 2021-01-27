Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan

Na’Lani Williams has been waiting a long time for this.
Like the rest of her Hazelwood West teammates, the Wildcats’ 63-32 season-opening win over Hancock as part of the Clayton Tournament was more about being relieved than it was feeling as the junior forward usually does in her first time out each season, Williams said.
Williams’ relief showed as she tallied a career high in both points and rebounds with 20 and 19, respectively.
“Normally, I’m nervous about the first game,” Williams said. “(Monday) felt different, I’ve been so excited to get the season started that I was ready mentally. I'm proud of myself and my team. We pushed through and came out on top.”
The start came this late because of the Hazelwood School District's restrictions on interscholastic competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After averaging 4.7 points and 8.8 rebounds last season as the Wildcats finished 12-10, Williams said she aims to take advantage of the limited time she’ll have on the court this season.
“I have set goals for myself and the first game is just the beginning, and I look forward to going harder and doing better,” Williams said. “I want to thank my coaches for this new experience and motivation and also for the work they put into our team.”
The feeling is mutual, first-year West coach George Merritt said.
“I have leaned on Na’Lani a lot,” Merritt said. “She's one of four returning players from last year's team. We are young, and she has done a great job getting others to work hard. I was proud of her double-double.”
Merritt, who formerly coached at North Tech before taking over at West, said just getting the season under way has been an undertaking.
He said having leaders like Williams and senior forward Quemirra Morris, who tallied 13 points in the win, has made the transition easier.
“It has been an interesting task,” Merritt said. “We knew we had some work ahead and that we would be grooming a young group of girls. The late start just added such a challenge. We started with virtual practices and hoped that we would have a season. We are just excited to be playing.”
HARDING FINDS SUCCESS AT O’FALLON CHRISTIAN
Though O’Fallon Christian has struggled out of the gate, it’s not been for a lack of effort on the part of senior center Destiny Harding.
While Christian (3-9) has lost six of the its last seven games, Harding keep plugging along, putting her best foot forward each night.
“I feel like it’s a team effort but there come times when you need to lead and pick people up and keep the right energy,” Harding said. “I feel like when I can have a good night rebounding, it provides opportunities for my teammates to score and me to get assists.”
Her 16.2 points per game put her in the top 25 in the area in scoring while her 12.7 rebounds per game put her atop the area in that category.
Harding’s season highs have come with 23 points Dec. 14 against Trinity and 18 rebounds Dec. 2 against Gateway Legacy Christian.
Christian coach Kris Frye said that the 5-foot-11 Harding takes full advantage of not only her physical attributes but also her mental will to succeed. That mental will has served Harding well, Frye said, as she owns a 3.7 grade point average and recently scored a 29 on her ACT.
“She has great size and strength, this combined with her ability to track the ball off the rim makes her one of the toughest rebounders in the area,” Frye said. “She is one of the toughest kids I know. Teams try to get physical with her sometimes, she responds by getting more rebounds. She enjoys competition.”
All things considered, Frye said, he’s going to be sorry to see Harding go.
“Destiny is a kid that you wish you could coach for 10 years,” Frye said. “She is tough, she’s a leader, she picks up her teammates, she competes in the weight room and the classroom, she sings the national anthem for our games, and she is such a joy to be around.”
PETERSON’S ADJUSTMENTS HELP SULLIVAN
With the graduation of forward Mallory Shetley and guard Kya Harbour and the transfer of current junior Rylee Denbow to Francis Howell Central, Sullivan coach Jordan Flora knew he was going to have to find points somewhere after last year’s team finished 25-2 and advanced to the Class 4 state quarterfinals before losing to Carl Junction.
That’s where sophomore Abby Peterson has come in.
Peterson, a 5-11 combo guard/forward who transferred from Cuba, leads the Eagles (5-10), averaging 17.8 points per game.
“Abby has been a great addition to our team this year and stepped right into our system perfectly,” Flora said. “She is a great player who knows the game and works hard each and every day. Abby is a gym rat, she is always asking to get in the gym or stay after practice to get better. Her positive attitude and work ethic has helped her be successful and will continue to do so.”
There is plenty of reason to have a positive attitude as the Eagles have won three successive games with victories over Fort Zumwalt North, Seckman and Northwest.
She scored 26 points in the Zumwalt North win and added 22 against Seckman.
While it may have taken some time for Peterson to adjust to her surroundings, she’s ready to roll, she said.
“I have been blessed with great coaches and teammates that have really accepted me as part of the team in such a way that it is hard to describe,” Peterson said. “I really did not know what to expect coming into a new school. Before the season I was hoping for my hard work and commitment to pay off. I felt I worked hard in the off season mostly skills as COVID slowed many off season activities. Knowing I was moving to a larger school, I had hoped I had done enough to compete and be successful. I wanted to focus on improving my game from last year and making sure that I was a successful part of the team. Improving your skill level and playing at a high level is never easy but having great coaches that will spend extra hours beyond the normal practice times improving my skills makes my growth that much easier.”
Peterson said that while the process towards success is underway, it’s just that — a process.
It’s a process she’s enjoying, however, as she gets used to her new on-court surroundings.
“I know good teams find a way to win,” she said. “However, it takes time to build relationships and bonding as a unit to be successful at this level. We are a young team. We have had our ups and downs over the season but each game we become closer and closer together. I continue to learn each teammate and how they play the game. My role has to continue to be a leader on and off the court. This is an everyday commitment in practice, in a game or in class. I have to continue to strengthen my relationships with the other girls and growing in my role as a leader. Playing as a team is everything in basketball if you want to win. My leadership is vocal at times as a cheerleader or helping a player get in the correct position in a game. I have to remain patient, positive, focused and leading by example at every moment I am on the court or off it. I have to continue to encourage all players to be confident and continue to work hard. As much as I work to perfect my game, I must work to grow as a leader. Success follows success and winning is contagious.”
EIGHT TEAMS HIGHLIGHT LATEST MBCA RANKINGS
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released the group’s latest rankings Tuesday and the top four classes are well represented by local teams.
In Class 3, St. Pius (11-4) comes in at No. 7. Vashon (8-1) is the No. 2 team in Class 4.
Class 5 features three teams with local ties as Whitfield (14-3) comes in at No. 5, Cardinal Ritter (13-4) is No. 6 and Union (7-0) is No. 8.
In Class 5, Incarnate Word (15-0) is the top team while Marquette (12-3) comes in at No. 8 and Francis Howell Central (11-3) is No. 9.
HALL OF FAME CLASSIC OFFERS WALL-TO-WALL HOOPS
Saturday will be a busy one for basketball at Francis Howell Central.
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic will be a seven-game event featuring both boys and girls games intertwined on the schedule.
The boys games will be: Normandy vs. Howell Central at 11:30 a.m.; Lutheran St. Charles vs. Cape Girardeau Central at 2:30 p.m.; Hannibal vs. Mehlville at 5:30 and Lift for Life vs. Troy at 8:30.
The girls schedule will be: Hazelwood Central vs. St. Joseph’s at 1 p.m.; Cape Notre Dame vs. Incarnate Word at 4 and Rock Bridge vs. Howell Central at 7 p.m.
WEBSTER WINTER CHALLENGE SET TO TIP NEXT WEEK
In what has become one of the toughest annual late-season tournaments, the Webster Winter Challenge returns next week.
The first round match-ups include: Cardinal Ritter vs. Cor Jesu and Webster Groves Tuesday at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m., respectively. Wednesday has Incarnate Word vs. Ladue and St. Joseph’s vs. Hazelwood Central in the same time slots. The game between St. Joseph’s and Hazelwood Central will be the second between the teams in the span of five days.
The championship is slated for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 6.