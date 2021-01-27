Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan

“I know good teams find a way to win,” she said. “However, it takes time to build relationships and bonding as a unit to be successful at this level. We are a young team. We have had our ups and downs over the season but each game we become closer and closer together. I continue to learn each teammate and how they play the game. My role has to continue to be a leader on and off the court. This is an everyday commitment in practice, in a game or in class. I have to continue to strengthen my relationships with the other girls and growing in my role as a leader. Playing as a team is everything in basketball if you want to win. My leadership is vocal at times as a cheerleader or helping a player get in the correct position in a game. I have to remain patient, positive, focused and leading by example at every moment I am on the court or off it. I have to continue to encourage all players to be confident and continue to work hard. As much as I work to perfect my game, I must work to grow as a leader. Success follows success and winning is contagious.”