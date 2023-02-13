Payton Patterson had 20 points and eight steals Monday as Alton Marquette built a big lead early and held on for a 48-45 victory against Gillespie in a Class 2A Wood River Regional girls basketball semifinal.
Nia Ballinger added 13 points and five rebounds and Allie Weiner had a team-leading seven rebounds for the Explorers (17-14), who advanced to face Staunton (25-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional final.
A year ago, Marquette beat Staunton 65-48 in the Roxana Regional title game.
Gillespie (17-16), which beat Piasa Southwestern in the opening round Saturday, fell behind 17-3 after the first quarter.
The Miners were led by 14 points from Mia Brawner and 13 from Lauren Bertagnolli.
Marissa 38, Gibault 23: Autumn Gilley scored 13 points and Annie Villarreal had 12 as the Meteors avenged three earlier losses this season to the Hawks at the most opportune time.
The Meteors (14-16) won the Class 1A Steeleville Regional semifinal and advanced to play in regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Marissa had advanced in Saturday's quarterfinal round with a 28-24 victory against Steeleville.
Highland 63, Jerseyville 42: The Bulldogs beat one Mississippi Valley Conference rival to earn the right to play another.
With Monday's 3A regional semifinal victory against the Panthers, Highland (24-7) advanced to the final of their own regional, in which it will play host to Waterloo (19-10) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jerseyville (18-15) was led by 18 points from Tessa Crawford along with 11 points and six rebounds from Meredith Gray.
Father McGivney 84, Bunker Hill 19: Sami Oller scored 22 points and Mary Harkins had 20 as the Griffins rolled into the Class 1A Metro-East Lutheran Regional final.
Sophia Ivnik and Julia Stobie had eight rebounds each for Father McGivney (29-3), which will face Carlyle (26-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a power-packed regional final.
Father McGivney beat Carlyle 51-50 on Dec. 3 in a regular-season game, but Carlyle beat McGivney 51-39 last season in a regional final.
Freeburg 51, Pinckneyville 29: Natalie Peterson's 21 points led the Midgets (22-9) in the Class 2A Sparta Regional final.
Awaiting Freeburg at 7 p.m. Friday will be its Cahokia Mississippi rival Breese Central (19-11), which beat Nashville 49-34 in another regional semifinal Monday.
Freeburg beat Central in both conference meetings this season on its way to a 10-0 league mark, but Central won a tournament encounter.
East St. Louis 78, Taylorville 74 (OT): Shakara McCline scored 42 points as the Flyerettes rallied to in the Class 3A Mascoutah Regional final.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, East St. Louis (12-20) will play Mascoutah (61-26), which notched its 14th consecutive victory by beating Cahokia 61-26 in another regional semifinal.
Class 3A Highland Regional, semifinal: Highland 63, Jerseyville 42
Highland forward Abby Schultz (front) and Jerseyville guard Bria Tuttle jostle for a spot under the basket.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Addison Crask keeps her eye on the ball as Jerseyville guard Cali Breden dribbles.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Addison Crask takes a free throw as Jerseyville guard Cate Breden watches.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Jordan Bircher passes.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Lauren Maas passes.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Jordan Bircher takes a shot.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Lauren Maas moves the ball downcourt.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Jerseyville guard Tessa Crawford (right) strips the ball from Highland foward Larissa Taylor.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland forward Abby Schultz moves the ball around Jerseyville guard Bria Tuttle.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Lauen Maas passes.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland forward Larissa Taylor eyes the basket as Jerseyville guard Bria Tuttle defends.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland forward AbbySchultz takes a shot.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Lauren Maas has the ball knocked away by Jerseyville players Tessa Crawford (left) and Cate Breden.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Addison Crask eyes the basket as Jerseyville guard Cate Breden defends.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland forward Larissa Taylor sets to shoot as Jerseyville guard Tessa Crawford reaches to block.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland freshman guard Jordan Bircher eyes the basket as Jerseyville players close in.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Jordan Bircher shoots a three-pointer.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
Highland guard Jordan Bircher passes.
STLhighschoolsports.com
Tim Vizer
