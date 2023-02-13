Payton Patterson had 20 points and eight steals Monday as Alton Marquette built a big lead early and held on for a 48-45 victory against Gillespie in a Class 2A Wood River Regional girls basketball semifinal.

Nia Ballinger added 13 points and five rebounds and Allie Weiner had a team-leading seven rebounds for the Explorers (17-14), who advanced to face Staunton (25-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional final.

A year ago, Marquette beat Staunton 65-48 in the Roxana Regional title game.

Gillespie (17-16), which beat Piasa Southwestern in the opening round Saturday, fell behind 17-3 after the first quarter.

The Miners were led by 14 points from Mia Brawner and 13 from Lauren Bertagnolli.

Marissa 38, Gibault 23: Autumn Gilley scored 13 points and Annie Villarreal had 12 as the Meteors avenged three earlier losses this season to the Hawks at the most opportune time.

The Meteors (14-16) won the Class 1A Steeleville Regional semifinal and advanced to play in regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Marissa had advanced in Saturday's quarterfinal round with a 28-24 victory against Steeleville.

Highland 63, Jerseyville 42: The Bulldogs beat one Mississippi Valley Conference rival to earn the right to play another.

With Monday's 3A regional semifinal victory against the Panthers, Highland (24-7) advanced to the final of their own regional, in which it will play host to Waterloo (19-10) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jerseyville (18-15) was led by 18 points from Tessa Crawford along with 11 points and six rebounds from Meredith Gray.

Father McGivney 84, Bunker Hill 19: Sami Oller scored 22 points and Mary Harkins had 20 as the Griffins rolled into the Class 1A Metro-East Lutheran Regional final.

Sophia Ivnik and Julia Stobie had eight rebounds each for Father McGivney (29-3), which will face Carlyle (26-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a power-packed regional final.

Father McGivney beat Carlyle 51-50 on Dec. 3 in a regular-season game, but Carlyle beat McGivney 51-39 last season in a regional final.

Freeburg 51, Pinckneyville 29: Natalie Peterson's 21 points led the Midgets (22-9) in the Class 2A Sparta Regional final.

Awaiting Freeburg at 7 p.m. Friday will be its Cahokia Mississippi rival Breese Central (19-11), which beat Nashville 49-34 in another regional semifinal Monday.

Freeburg beat Central in both conference meetings this season on its way to a 10-0 league mark, but Central won a tournament encounter.

East St. Louis 78, Taylorville 74 (OT): Shakara McCline scored 42 points as the Flyerettes rallied to in the Class 3A Mascoutah Regional final.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, East St. Louis (12-20) will play Mascoutah (61-26), which notched its 14th consecutive victory by beating Cahokia 61-26 in another regional semifinal.

Class 3A Highland Regional, semifinal: Highland 63, Jerseyville 42