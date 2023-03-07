Three players scored in double figures and the John Burroughs girls basketball team kept alive its hopes for a second consecutive state championship with a 60-32 victory Tuesday against Nerinx Hall in the Class 5 District 2 final at Webster Groves.

Allie Turner scored a team-high 17 points — including five 3-pointers — for the Bombers, Sydney Starks had 15 and Monet Witherspoon scored 11. Starks had three 3-pointers.

The Bombers also made all 12 of their free throws.

John Burroughs (26-3) advanced to play Cape Notre Dame at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in a Class 5 quarterfinal at Jefferson College. It will be the first meeting between the teams in six seasons.

Cape Notre Dame (22-5) beat Farmington 58-43 in the Class 5 District 1 title game Monday.

Incarnate Word 73, St. Joseph's 31: Piper Mooney and Kayla Jansen both scored eight points for the Angels (17-11) in a Class 6 District 3 title game loss to their conference rivals at Hazelwood West.

Kylee Reiter added nine rebounds for St. Joseph's.

Incarnate Word (29-0), which won its 20th consecutive game against the Angels dating to Jan. 29, 2011, advanced to face Troy Buchanan (20-9) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class 6 quarterfinal at Lindenwood University.

Jackson 42, Cor Jesu 33: Four different players — Grace Bellistri, Paige Dolreny, Lauren Ortwerth and Kenzie Van Bree — scored seven points each as the Chargers fell in the Class 6 District 1 final at Fox.

Ortwerth also had 17 rebounds for Cor Jesu (20-9).

Jackson advanced to face Eureka at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College in a Class 6 sectional.