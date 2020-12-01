Girls basketball preseason notebook: Juniors move into leadership role at Incarnate Word; Freeburg stays ready

Saniah Tyler and Jaiden Bryant are looking to finish as juniors what they almost accomplished as sophomores.
Tyler and Bryant helped Incarnate Word post a 27-4 record before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season days before the three-time defending Class 4 state girls basketball champions were set to play in the state semifinal round.
“I wanted to finish the season for my teammates,” Bryant said. “There was more to come for us and I still wanted to include my team. The team did it. I worked hard and showed out because I had their help.”
The 5-foot-10 Bryant, who played both guard and forward, averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds a contest last season while Tyler, a 5-6 guard, averaged 11.8 points per game while also adding 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals.
The pair's efforts will be especially important as 6-foot senior forward Ellie Vazzana was lost prior to the season with a torn ACL. Vazzana, who committed in July to play for the Air Force Academy, also missed the second half of last season with an ACL injury.
“My expectation of them is to be the leaders of our team,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “We have no seniors this year with the injury to Ellie, so those two have the most experience in the program. I always feel that our point guard is naturally going to be a leader for us because they dictate the tempo of the game and have to be the eyes and ears of the team. Saniah will have to know what I want to do and how I want to get it done. Jaiden is so valuable because she can play many different positions and do so many things for us offensively and defensively. We always need players who can be put into different roles and be successful.”
The Red Knights are scheduled to open their season at 6 p.m. Tuesday by playing host to Cor Jesu in a Metro Women's Athletics Association game.
A pair of sophomores — forward Natalie Potts (10.1 points per game) and guard Brooke Coffey (4.4) — also are expected to play big roles for the Red Knights.
“For me, it’s important because I am starting to look at colleges and build relationships with coaches,” Tyler said. “At Incarnate, (college coaches) come through all the time and we get to show what we can do. Having this opportunity will only help me.”
McQUISTON, FREEBURG AIM TO STAY READY
The only certainty for an Illinois High School Association season is that at best a season won't start until January.
At places like Freeburg, head coach Bethany McQuiston's team had begun to gear up for this season when everything was shut down. Freeburg finished 25-9 last season before losing to Carterville in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
“It’s been tough to say the least,” McQuiston said. “There have been so many changes in regards to how we can practice and prepare for the season since last June. We went from weight training and conditioning only to full contact and scrimmage in masks, back to no-contact basketball drills, and finally to where we sit right now, which is no indoor practice of any kind. At this point in a normal year, we’d already have four games, or so, under our belts.”
As things stand even with school in session, the only time McQuiston gets with her players is through a computer screen.
While occasional Zoom calls keep her in contact with the team, a lot of the necessary readiness training is completely individualized, she said.
“We can send at-home workouts to our players,” McQuiston said. “We have players who train with speed and agility and strength and conditioning coaches. There are some select tournaments in Missouri that our girls can play in, but all of this can only be done by players on their own, outside of anything school related or organized.”
While the already shortened season, which is scheduled to end Feb. 15, keeps getting shorter by the day, the coach said she wants her players to focus on the positives, whatever those may be.
“As far as our focus goes as a team right now, we will still look for opportunities to be together when we can,” McQuiston said. “I’m fortunate that I get to see my players at school and have several of them in class. Every year at Christmas, our team adopts a family, goes Christmas shopping together, and wraps and delivers all the gifts. This year, even that will look a little bit different, but it’s still something we plan to do. The biggest thing I have told my players, even going back to July, is to be leaders and to stay positive. Try to look at every practice, workout, etc., as a way to get better. I want our players to be the kids who set the best examples for everyone else in our school and community, and right now, not knowing if we will even have the chance to play it’s hard to be that example, but our players are resilient, and I’m really proud of them.”
DUO HOPES TO HELP OWENSVILLE SHAKE OFF TOUGH PAST
In starting with a pair of wins, Owensville has accomplished something it didn’t last season.
The Dutchgirls scored 71 points in each game. They most they scored last season was 67 points in a win over Iberia, the only time they scored more than 60 in a game.
A big reason for the offensive success has been the one-two scoring punch of junior point guard Anna Finley and freshman guard Emma Daniels. The pair scored 23 and 25 points, respectively, in a season-opening win Nov. 23 at Borgia. Finley knocked down seven 3-pointers and Daniels had five.
“Emma is a freshman playing with a bunch of upperclassmen, so it took her a little bit to settle in over the summer, but by the time basketball season rolled around she fit in extremely well with the team and our style of play,” Finley said. “There have been times when I mentor her, helping her boost her confidence in her game and showing her little things on how to run some of the offense.”
Daniels said it has been an easy transition into high school basketball because of the things Finley and her other teammates have helped her with.
She said learning the nuances of high school basketball have made all the difference for her.
“So far from my experience, it’s been a blast,” Daniels said. “Although it’s definitely been an adjustment and a lot of hard work. Overall, it’s been extremely fun getting to know the game better along with becoming a part of a long-lasting family.”
While their results have been similar, Dutchgirls coach Ryan Flanagan said the roles for each of the guards is pretty different this season.
“Anna is our coach on the floor, she knows what we are doing,” Flanagan said. “She knows what our opponents are doing and she knows how to effectively communicate both aspects with her teammates. Those intangible qualities, accompanied with her skills make her one of the best point guards in the area.
“Emma is a special talent,” he continued. “Her mixture of athleticism and skill make her a deadly weapon on both ends of the floor. The best thing about Emma’s game is she has so much room for growth, which should make our opponents worry because she is already pretty darn good. Together, these girls provide us with lightning in a bottle. They can score, create opportunities for their teammates to score, and prevent opponents from scoring.”
Flanagan said that while the team has started 2-0 with the win over Borgia and another over Capital City Nov. 24, expectations have to be tempered.
Sure, this is the program’s first 2-0 start since the 2013-14 season when the team won 20 games, there still is plenty of basketball left to be played.
“Our team and community are very excited about the program’s direction, however, we have not changed our approach as a team just because we have won a couple of games,” Flanagan said. “Basketball is a marathon, not a sprint. So I just hope we continue to progress, as we have played far from perfect in our first two contests. There is a lot of room for growth and that is exciting.”
BLAINE MAKES STRONG TRANSITION TO WINTER SEASON
Even though she’s playing a different sport, it didn’t take Jessie Blaine long to acclimate.
The St. Dominic senior, who had a stellar softball season, opened the basketball season with a 23-point, 20-rebound effort in a 65-42 loss to Westminster
The 5-foot-11 forward, who transferred in from San Clemente, Calif., and will head to Auburn on a softball scholarship next fall, said she figures big things are on the way for the Crusaders.
“I think, personally, I had a fairly good start,” she said. “As the team continues to grow and develop I believe our collective success will soon follow.”
Jessie’s mom, first-year St. Dominic coach DJ Blaine, said the effort for her daughter was nothing less than what she’s come to expect from the 5-11 forward.
She added she’s already seeing strides from the entire team that will continue to move things in a positive direction.
“Westminster was a tough team to open against,” the coach said. “However, I saw a lot of positives that we will build on. The team is learning to work hard and together. We see growth every single day. I am excited to keep teaching and pushing them. It’s going to be a fun season. We know that Jessie will show up every day to play with a lot of heart and a big motor. Her drive and willingness to prepare for games will always set her up for success.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH
F: Amelia Bell, senior, O’Fallon
While the start date of the season in Illinois is anyone’s guess, Bell will be ready to go when things get under way. The 6-foot Mississippi College signee is coming off a season in which she averaged 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for a Panthers’ team that finished 28-6 and made it to the sectional semifinals. Her season-high came when she scored 34 points in a win over Peoria Richwoods.
G: Kelsey Blakemore, senior, Whitfield
The 5-foot-9 guard helped Whitfield finish 26-6 and third in Class 3 last season. She averaged 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds and could score from anywhere on the floor. Blakemore tallied double figures in all but seven games as a junior and had four double-doubles.
G: Brooke Highmark, junior, Westminster
One of the top pure shooters in the area, the 5-foot-8 Highmark led the Wildcats to a 23-5 season. She averaged 16.1 points per game and scored a career-high 27 points twice last season in wins over Parkway Central and Borgia.
G: Reagan Rapert, senior, Union
Wofford signee averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 4.6 steals per game as Union soared to a 20-5 finish. Rapert eclipsed the 30-point mark twice and had a pair of triple-doubles —28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Pacific; 28 points 10 assists and 10 steals in a win over Soldan.
F: Sofia Tweedie, senior, Francis Howell Central
Signed with Hawaii Pacific. As a junior, the 5-foot-9 Tweedie helped lead the Spartans to a 24-3 season by averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Her season-high offensive output as a junior came when she scored 24 points in a win over Fort Zumwalt East.
