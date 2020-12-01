Girls basketball preseason notebook: Juniors move into leadership role at Incarnate Word; Freeburg stays ready

“As far as our focus goes as a team right now, we will still look for opportunities to be together when we can,” McQuiston said. “I’m fortunate that I get to see my players at school and have several of them in class. Every year at Christmas, our team adopts a family, goes Christmas shopping together, and wraps and delivers all the gifts. This year, even that will look a little bit different, but it’s still something we plan to do. The biggest thing I have told my players, even going back to July, is to be leaders and to stay positive. Try to look at every practice, workout, etc., as a way to get better. I want our players to be the kids who set the best examples for everyone else in our school and community, and right now, not knowing if we will even have the chance to play it’s hard to be that example, but our players are resilient, and I’m really proud of them.”