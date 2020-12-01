Girls basketball preview spotlight: For Troy's DeClue, size isn't only measure of success

One look and it’s easy to see that Troy senior point guard Makenna DeClue doesn’t hold the most imposing stature.
While Troy coach Damond Lacy said that he often likes to joke that DeClue stands somewhere around 4-foot-11, he’s not too far off. For DeClue, who helped lead Troy to 18 wins and a Class 5 quarterfinal berth last season, standing metaphorically on her teammates shoulders give her all the boost she needs.
“On a good day, I’m 5-2,” DeClue said. “I’m at least 5-1. It’s nice to have success, but it’s also nice to have great teammates, too. You can’t shoot or doing anything like that without teammates getting you open with great passes.”
DeClue, who led Troy in scoring last season averaging 10.4 points per game, said that her transformation from a freshman season averaging 5.0 points a game to now where she scored a team-high 19 in a season-opening win over Warrenton has a lot to do with hard work, both on the court and off.
Just as she’s built up her outside shot, making five triples in the Warrenton win after draining 73 as a junior, she’s also spent a lot of time building up her body.
“When I came in, of course I’m short, but it also didn’t help that I wasn’t really strong and I hadn’t done a whole lot in the weight room,” DeClue said. “Junior year, a few girls were put into boys weight training with (head football coach Ryan) Nesbitt. This allowed you to focus on getting stronger, it wasn’t so much running because you already have that in basketball. With this training, you get to the point where if somebody hits you, you can finish your contact. It did also do a lot for my shot. Being short, it’s hard to shoot over people. The stronger I am, the deeper I can shoot the ball from with accuracy.”
Lacy said that DeClue’s work ethic is second to none.
While basketball is clearly the senior’s passion, she has worked hard to acclimate herself to the other sports she’s taken on – softball in the fall where she’s started the last two seasons in the outfield and track in the spring where she runs the 800 meters.
“That’s a tribute to her, we don’t have a whole lot of basketball kids at Troy, nobody plays select,” Lacy said. “She’s the closest to a basketball kid, where she puts it before everything else. She’s a gym rat in the morning and on the weekends. If she doesn’t go all out, go 100, then her size is a disadvantage. She has a lot of natural athletic ability to be able to be a starter for the softball team for the last two years and she runs the 800 in track. The big thing is that she’s always getting better, she never misses anything that a high school coach offers.”
For DeClue, staying busy with each sport feeds into being ready when the next season rolls around.
“Playing every sport, it’s nice to stay in shape,” De Clue said. “I’m not great at track, it’s not my No. 1 sport, but I love doing it just to stay in shape. I love doing it, though, because it’s hard to take a season or two off then to try to come back to softball or come back to basketball, that’s hard. I just want to play everything.”
An important part of DeClue’s ‘going 100’ as Lacy puts it has been her ability to play outstanding defense which leads to a bevy of charges taken, which usually means getting run over by a much bigger opponent.
It’s something DeClue does with a smile, the coach said.
“She’s a great leader by example, she goes 100 miles an hour in practice and she’s always taking charges, even in practice,” Lacy said. “What you see in games, is what she brings to practices every day. She’s a tough kid. The football boys weight training class that she’s jumped into has helped make her physically strong. It’s just been another one of those challenges about ‘what can I do to overcome my height?’ and that’s one of the ways.”
Troy junior forward Gabi Cook said that DeClue’s effort on the court is infectious.
While she may not be the most vocal of leaders, she’s gets her message across to teammates with her on-court actions.
“She hustles for every ball and never lets her size be an excuse,” Cook said. “She’s a great shooter and, as her teammate, I never lack confidence in the fact that she’s going to give it her all.”
Lacy said that DeClue’s confidence would serve her well at the next level.
The coach said that the Trojans point guard aims to play at college basketball and said that she’s been in contact with such schools as Mineral Area and Morningside. Lacy said he feels that DeClue can work past her height issue to help a program with her play.
“If she was four to five inches taller, I’d put her on the same level as any point guard in our conference or any team that we play,” Lacy said. “It is what it is, though, and she’s got to work to overcome that.”
While DeClue definitely wants to play college basketball, she said she’s working hard to soak up all the instruction she can in order to not only succeed in her final season but to also ready her for her future goals.
She said she knows that a close brush with making state, which ended in a Class 5 quarterfinal loss to Hazelwood Central last season, is more than enough motivation to work hard towards taking the next step this time around.
“I want to be a math teacher in high school and to come back and coach,” DeClue said. “I’ve had great coaches teach me and I want to be able to do that for others. Right now, though, I want to do what I can to help the team make its goals. Coach has been saying to all summer, we finally got right to where we wanted to be last year. Now we need to work hard to take that final step and make it to state.”
