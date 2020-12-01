Girls basketball preview spotlight: For Troy's DeClue, size isn't only measure of success

One look and it’s easy to see that Troy senior point guard Makenna DeClue doesn’t hold the most imposing stature.

While Troy coach Damond Lacy said that he often likes to joke that DeClue stands somewhere around 4-foot-11, he’s not too far off. For DeClue, who helped lead Troy to 18 wins and a Class 5 quarterfinal berth last season, standing metaphorically on her teammates shoulders give her all the boost she needs.

“On a good day, I’m 5-2,” DeClue said. “I’m at least 5-1. It’s nice to have success, but it’s also nice to have great teammates, too. You can’t shoot or doing anything like that without teammates getting you open with great passes.”

DeClue, who led Troy in scoring last season averaging 10.4 points per game, said that her transformation from a freshman season averaging 5.0 points a game to now where she scored a team-high 19 in a season-opening win over Warrenton has a lot to do with hard work, both on the court and off.

Just as she’s built up her outside shot, making five triples in the Warrenton win after draining 73 as a junior, she’s also spent a lot of time building up her body.