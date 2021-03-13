Girls basketball quarterfinal roundup: Union, Incarnate Word move on to state semifinals; Westminster bid falls short

Union High senior winger Reagan Rapert knew what was being said about her basketball team.
She heard the whispers.
And the 5-foot-9 forward didn’t mind one bit.
“We don’t care what everyone else thinks,” she said. “We know how good we are, even if other people don’t.”
The Wildcats continued to silence all doubters with an impressive 60-43 win over Cape Notre Dame in a Class 5 girls quarterfinal Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Union (18-1) will make its first final four appearance since 1980 when it faces West Plains (27-3) in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. on Thursday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
Whitfield (22-5) meets Independence Chrisman (23-5) in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. The winners meet for the state title at 4 p.m. Friday.
Rapert led the way with a team-high 18 points against Notre Dame. Emily Gaebe, a soccer standout headed to Saint Louis University, added 14 points. Maddie Helling chipped in with 10 points.
Union set the tempo early by racing out to a 7-0 lead behind a pair of baskets from Gaebe. The Wildcats stretched the lead in the second quarter and kept the margin at eight points or more throughout the entire second half.
The Franklin County-based school won its first 15 games this season before losing to St. James 58-42 on Feb. 24. It responded to that setback by reeling off three successive double-digit wins in the postseason.
Of those first 15 wins, 10 were against teams with records of .500 or below, which made area fans question Union’s strength of schedule.
“It kind of put a chip on our shoulder,” Rapert said.
Rapert, who will continue her career at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, said Saturday’s effort was one of her team’s best of the season.
“Right now, we’re playing pretty well, like we want to be,” Rapert said.
Rapert moved to Union last season after transferring from Melbourne, Arkansas, where her team won the Class 3 state title her sophomore year and reached the final four her freshman campaign.
Union placed fourth in 1980 after a third-place finish in 1979.
This group has its sights set on the top prize.
“Everybody knows their role and what they’re best at,” Rapert said. “We’ve been giving our best and we’ll keep doing that.”
Boonville 65, Westminster 50: The Wildcats held a four-point lead in the second quarter before the Pirates took control in this Class 4 quarterfinal in Copper County.
“They just put their foot on the gas and never let up,” Westminster coach Kat Martin said. “I used all my timeouts, we just couldn’t stop them.”
Westminster (23-5) carried a seven-game winning streak into the contest that included impressive wins over John Burroughs and Lutheran St. Charles.
“We were able to compete all the way through the elite eight and play at this level for so long, I’m proud of them for that,” Martin said.
Incarnate Word 46, Rock Bridge 42: The Red Knights had to come from behind to win this Class 6 quarterfinal in Columbia.
Saniah Tyler led the way with 21 points for IWA, which won its 37th successive contest. Natalie Potts added 11 points and Brooke Coffey chipped in with eight.
IWA trailed by 11 points in the second half before charging back in the final period.
The Red Knights will be searching for their seventh state championship in the last eight years the event has been held when it faces Staley (21-3) in a semifinal game on Friday at 8 p.m. at Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State University campus.
Webster Groves (21-5) and Kickapoo (28-2) meet in the other semifinal at 6 p.m. The winners face off for the state championship on Saturday at 8 p.m.