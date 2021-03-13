Girls basketball quarterfinal roundup: Union, Incarnate Word move on to state semifinals; Westminster bid falls short

The Franklin County-based school won its first 15 games this season before losing to St. James 58-42 on Feb. 24. It responded to that setback by reeling off three successive double-digit wins in the postseason.

Of those first 15 wins, 10 were against teams with records of .500 or below, which made area fans question Union’s strength of schedule.

“It kind of put a chip on our shoulder,” Rapert said.

Rapert, who will continue her career at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, said Saturday’s effort was one of her team’s best of the season.

“Right now, we’re playing pretty well, like we want to be,” Rapert said.

Rapert moved to Union last season after transferring from Melbourne, Arkansas, where her team won the Class 3 state title her sophomore year and reached the final four her freshman campaign.

Union placed fourth in 1980 after a third-place finish in 1979.

This group has its sights set on the top prize.

“Everybody knows their role and what they’re best at,” Rapert said. “We’ve been giving our best and we’ll keep doing that.”