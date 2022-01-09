 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball rankings - 1/9/2022
Girls basketball rankings - 1/9/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (9-1)1
2. Edwardsville (15-4)2
3. Francis Howell Central (10-2)5
4. O'Fallon (13-3)4
5. Alton (12-3)3
6. Eureka (10-3)6
7. Troy Buchanan (9-3)9
8. Kirkwood (6-2)NR
9. Marquette (7-5)6
10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5)11
On the bubble: Oakville (6-4), Pattonville (9-4), Fort Zumwalt East (7-3), Belleville West (8-7), Parkway West (8-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (8-0)1
2. Whitfield (8-2)2
3. Westminster (8-1)6
4. Freeburg (17-3)4
5. Cardinal Ritter (7-3)5
6. Civic Memorial (15-3)3
7. Waterloo (19-3)8
8. MICDS (8-2)11
9. St. Charles West (10-1)9
10. Lift For Life (7-7)12
On the bubble: Orchard Farm (10-0), Alton Marquette (12-6), Lutheran St. Charles (11-2), Duchesne (8-4), Mater Dei (9-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
