Girls basketball rankings - 1/9/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (9-1)
|1
|2. Edwardsville (15-4)
|2
|3. Francis Howell Central (10-2)
|5
|4. O'Fallon (13-3)
|4
|5. Alton (12-3)
|3
|6. Eureka (10-3)
|6
|7. Troy Buchanan (9-3)
|9
|8. Kirkwood (6-2)
|NR
|9. Marquette (7-5)
|6
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5)
|11
|On the bubble: Oakville (6-4), Pattonville (9-4), Fort Zumwalt East (7-3), Belleville West (8-7), Parkway West (8-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (8-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (8-2)
|2
|3. Westminster (8-1)
|6
|4. Freeburg (17-3)
|4
|5. Cardinal Ritter (7-3)
|5
|6. Civic Memorial (15-3)
|3
|7. Waterloo (19-3)
|8
|8. MICDS (8-2)
|11
|9. St. Charles West (10-1)
|9
|10. Lift For Life (7-7)
|12
|On the bubble: Orchard Farm (10-0), Alton Marquette (12-6), Lutheran St. Charles (11-2), Duchesne (8-4), Mater Dei (9-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked