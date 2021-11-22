 Skip to main content
Girls basketball rankings - 11/22/2021
Girls basketball rankings - 11/22/2021

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 11/22/2021
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (1-0)NR
2. Marquette (0-0)NR
3. Webster Groves (0-0)NR
4. Belleville West (1-0)NR
5. Francis Howell North (0-0)NR
6. Troy Buchanan (0-0)NR
7. Parkway North (0-0)NR
8. Francis Howell Central (0-0)NR
9. O'Fallon (2-0)NR
10. Holt (0-0)NR
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (0-0)NR
2. Vashon (0-1)NR
3. Cardinal Ritter (0-0)NR
4. Whitfield (0-0)NR
5. Civic Memorial (3-0)NR
6. John Burroughs (0-0)NR
7. Alton Marquette (2-1)NR
8. St. Charles West (1-0)NR
9. Lutheran South (1-0)NR
10. Westminster (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
