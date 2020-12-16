 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball rankings - 12/16/2020
0 comments

Girls basketball rankings - 12/16/2020

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2020
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Webster Groves (4-0)1
2. Parkway North (4-1)2
3. Hazelwood Central (0-0)3
4. Francis Howell Central (3-1)4
5. St. Joseph's (3-1)5
6. Troy Buchanan (4-1)6
7. Marquette (5-1)7
8. Lafayette (5-2)9
9. Ladue (2-1)8
10. Holt (5-1)NR
On the bubble: Lindbergh (4-2), Fort Zumwalt West (4-2), Summit (5-2), Francis Howell North (3-1), Oakville (3-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (3-2), O'Fallon (0-0), Timberland (2-2), Fort Zumwalt East (3-2)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2020
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (4-0)1
2. Westminster (4-0)3
3. Whitfield (3-1)2
4. Lutheran North (4-1)5
5. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)4
6. Lutheran South (4-2)6
7. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)9
8. Lift For Life (1-0)NR
9. St. Dominic (4-2)NR
10. St. Pius X (7-2)7
On the bubble: Metro (1-0), Civic Memorial (0-0), Highland (0-0), Duchesne (3-0), Hermann (4-2), Vashon (0-0), Orchard Farm (4-2), Union (1-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports