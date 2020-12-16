Girls basketball rankings - 12/16/2020

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/16/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Webster Groves (4-0)
|1
|2. Parkway North (4-1)
|2
|3. Hazelwood Central (0-0)
|3
|4. Francis Howell Central (3-1)
|4
|5. St. Joseph's (3-1)
|5
|6. Troy Buchanan (4-1)
|6
|7. Marquette (5-1)
|7
|8. Lafayette (5-2)
|9
|9. Ladue (2-1)
|8
|10. Holt (5-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lindbergh (4-2), Fort Zumwalt West (4-2), Summit (5-2), Francis Howell North (3-1), Oakville (3-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (3-2), O'Fallon (0-0), Timberland (2-2), Fort Zumwalt East (3-2)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (4-0)
|1
|2. Westminster (4-0)
|3
|3. Whitfield (3-1)
|2
|4. Lutheran North (4-1)
|5
|5. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)
|4
|6. Lutheran South (4-2)
|6
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)
|9
|8. Lift For Life (1-0)
|NR
|9. St. Dominic (4-2)
|NR
|10. St. Pius X (7-2)
|7
|On the bubble: Metro (1-0), Civic Memorial (0-0), Highland (0-0), Duchesne (3-0), Hermann (4-2), Vashon (0-0), Orchard Farm (4-2), Union (1-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
