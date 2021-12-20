 Skip to main content
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 4
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/20/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (10-1)1
2. Webster Groves (6-1)2
3. Alton (8-2)6
4. O'Fallon (8-2)8
5. Francis Howell Central (5-1)10
6. Marquette (6-3)3
7. Eureka (6-1)11
8. Pattonville (4-2)12
9. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2)14
10. Fort Zumwalt West (5-2)4
On the bubble: Parkway West (5-2), Troy Buchanan (5-2), Lafayette (4-3), Kirkwood (2-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/20/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (6-0)1
2. Civic Memorial (12-0)2
3. Cardinal Ritter (5-2)3
4. Freeburg (11-0)5
5. Whitfield (6-1)4
6. Westminster (6-0)7
7. St. Charles West (8-0)6
8. Lutheran St. Charles (7-1)10
9. Waterloo (11-3)17
10. Lift For Life (3-3)9
On the bubble: Vashon (4-3), John Burroughs (2-3), Alton Marquette (7-5), Carlyle (9-1), MICDS (4-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
