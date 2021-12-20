Area girls basketball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/20/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (10-1)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (6-1)
|2
|3. Alton (8-2)
|6
|4. O'Fallon (8-2)
|8
|5. Francis Howell Central (5-1)
|10
|6. Marquette (6-3)
|3
|7. Eureka (6-1)
|11
|8. Pattonville (4-2)
|12
|9. Fort Zumwalt East (6-2)
|14
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (5-2)
|4
|On the bubble: Parkway West (5-2), Troy Buchanan (5-2), Lafayette (4-3), Kirkwood (2-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (6-0)
|1
|2. Civic Memorial (12-0)
|2
|3. Cardinal Ritter (5-2)
|3
|4. Freeburg (11-0)
|5
|5. Whitfield (6-1)
|4
|6. Westminster (6-0)
|7
|7. St. Charles West (8-0)
|6
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (7-1)
|10
|9. Waterloo (11-3)
|17
|10. Lift For Life (3-3)
|9
|On the bubble: Vashon (4-3), John Burroughs (2-3), Alton Marquette (7-5), Carlyle (9-1), MICDS (4-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked