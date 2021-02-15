Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 11

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2021
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Holt (19-2)
|2
|2. Webster Groves (15-5)
|4
|3. Francis Howell Central (15-5)
|1
|4. Parkway North (15-6)
|5
|5. Marquette (13-5)
|3
|6. Edwardsville (3-0)
|10
|7. O'Fallon (2-0)
|NR
|8. Francis Howell North (15-5)
|7
|9. Troy Buchanan (11-8)
|NR
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (9-7)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt South (13-6), Eureka (12-10), St. Joseph's (11-7), Lafayette (12-9)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (21-0)
|1
|2. Vashon (11-1)
|2
|3. Whitfield (18-4)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (18-5)
|4
|5. Westminster (18-4)
|5
|6. Highland (1-0)
|NR
|7. John Burroughs (11-3)
|8
|8. Union (12-0)
|6
|9. Alton Marquette (2-0)
|NR
|10. Mater Dei (0-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: MICDS (14-6), St. Dominic (13-8), Marissa (2-0), St. Pius X (15-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked