Girls basketball rankings - 7/14/2021
Girls basketball rankings - 7/14/2021

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 7/14/2021
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (16-1)4
2. Webster Groves (22-6)2
3. O'Fallon (13-2)7
4. Holt (22-3)1
5. Francis Howell Central (20-7)3
6. Francis Howell North (18-8)8
7. Marquette (18-6)5
8. Belleville West (10-5)NR
9. Parkway North (17-8)6
10. Troy Buchanan (15-10)9
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (29-0)1
2. Whitfield (24-4)3
3. Vashon (18-2)2
4. Cardinal Ritter (21-6)4
5. Union (19-2)8
6. Civic Memorial (16-1)10
7. Westminster (23-5)5
8. John Burroughs (13-5)7
9. Lutheran South (17-10)NR
10. St. Dominic (17-10)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
