|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/10/2019
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Parkway Central (3-0)
|1
|2. Edwardsville (6-0)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (5-1)
|4
|4. Oakville (4-0)
|9
|5. Francis Howell Central (4-0)
|NR
|6. Summit (4-0)
|NR
|7. East St. Louis (5-2)
|NR
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (2-0)
|8
|9. Collinsville (4-2)
|6
|10. Parkway North (2-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Eureka (2-1), Kirkwood (2-1), Westminster (3-1), Ladue (2-1), Pattonville (2-0), Belleville West (4-2), Hazelwood West (2-0), Troy Buchanan (3-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/10/2019
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (2-0)
|1
|2. Civic Memorial (8-0)
|2
|3. Whitfield (4-1)
|3
|4. Father McGivney (7-0)
|8
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1)
|5
|6. Alton Marquette (7-1)
|7
|7. Highland (5-1)
|6
|8. Vashon (4-1)
|10
|9. Lift For Life (4-0)
|NR
|10. St. Pius X (3-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Jerseyville (5-2), Mater Dei (5-1), Piasa Southwestern (7-1), Principia (4-2), Wood River (6-3), DuBourg (1-0), Trinity (2-2), Lutheran South (2-1), Cahokia (2-1), Clayton (3-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked