Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/10/2019
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Parkway Central (3-0)1
2. Edwardsville (6-0)2
3. O'Fallon (5-1)4
4. Oakville (4-0)9
5. Francis Howell Central (4-0)NR
6. Summit (4-0)NR
7. East St. Louis (5-2)NR
8. Fort Zumwalt North (2-0)8
9. Collinsville (4-2)6
10. Parkway North (2-1)10
On the bubble: Eureka (2-1), Kirkwood (2-1), Westminster (3-1), Ladue (2-1), Pattonville (2-0), Belleville West (4-2), Hazelwood West (2-0), Troy Buchanan (3-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/10/2019
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (2-0)1
2. Civic Memorial (8-0)2
3. Whitfield (4-1)3
4. Father McGivney (7-0)8
5. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1)5
6. Alton Marquette (7-1)7
7. Highland (5-1)6
8. Vashon (4-1)10
9. Lift For Life (4-0)NR
10. St. Pius X (3-0)NR
On the bubble: Jerseyville (5-2), Mater Dei (5-1), Piasa Southwestern (7-1), Principia (4-2), Wood River (6-3), DuBourg (1-0), Trinity (2-2), Lutheran South (2-1), Cahokia (2-1), Clayton (3-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked