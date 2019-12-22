Girls basketball rankings - 12/22/2019

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/22/2019
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (11-0)
|1
|2. Francis Howell Central (7-0)
|2
|3. Parkway Central (5-1)
|4
|4. O'Fallon (9-2)
|3
|5. Oakville (7-0)
|5
|6. East St. Louis (8-3)
|7
|7. Parkway North (4-1)
|9
|8. Kirkwood (6-1)
|10
|9. Summit (6-1)
|6
|10. Westminster (5-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (5-3), Hazelwood Central (5-3), Ladue (3-2), Fort Zumwalt North (5-2), Holt (5-1), Marquette (5-2), Belleville West (7-3), Liberty (Wentzville) (4-1), Hazelwood West (4-1), Troy Buchanan (5-2)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (7-1)
|1
|2. Civic Memorial (12-0)
|2
|3. Whitfield (7-1)
|3
|4. Father McGivney (10-0)
|4
|5. Sullivan (8-1)
|6
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (5-2)
|7
|7. Union (5-0)
|9
|8. Hermann (6-1)
|NR
|9. Vashon (6-2)
|8
|10. Lift For Life (5-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Alton Marquette (9-4), Mater Dei (7-3), Piasa Southwestern (8-2), Jerseyville (9-3), St. Pius X (7-1), Principia (4-2), Highland (8-3), Freeburg (8-3), Wood River (9-4), St. Clair (5-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked