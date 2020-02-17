Girls basketball rankings - 2/17/2020

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/17/2020
|Large school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (25-1)
|1
|2. Francis Howell Central (19-2)
|2
|3. Summit (19-2)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (25-5)
|4
|5. Kirkwood (20-3)
|5
|6. Ladue (17-4)
|6
|7. Parkway North (16-7)
|7
|8. Fort Zumwalt East (15-6)
|8
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-5)
|9
|10. Belleville West (22-9)
|10
|On the bubble: Parkway Central (12-10), Webster Groves (13-9), Nerinx Hall (15-7), Hazelwood Central (14-9), Marquette (13-7), Holt (14-8), Oakville (15-7), Ursuline (12-8), St. Joseph's (11-7), Eureka (13-9)
|Small school rankings
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (19-4)
|2
|2. Whitfield (20-4)
|1
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (18-4)
|5
|4. Sullivan (19-2)
|3
|5. Civic Memorial (26-5)
|4
|6. Westminster (19-4)
|6
|7. Union (15-4)
|7
|8. Highland (23-7)
|8
|9. Hancock (19-2)
|9
|10. Hermann (17-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Herculaneum (18-6), St. Pius X (19-3), Father McGivney (25-7), Mater Dei (20-8), Alton Marquette (24-7), Jerseyville (23-6), John Burroughs (14-9), Greenville (21-9), Piasa Southwestern (17-11), Lift For Life (18-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked