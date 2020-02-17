Girls basketball rankings - 2/17/2020
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/17/2020
Large school rankingsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (25-1)1
2. Francis Howell Central (19-2)2
3. Summit (19-2)3
4. O'Fallon (25-5)4
5. Kirkwood (20-3)5
6. Ladue (17-4)6
7. Parkway North (16-7)7
8. Fort Zumwalt East (15-6)8
9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-5)9
10. Belleville West (22-9)10
On the bubble: Parkway Central (12-10), Webster Groves (13-9), Nerinx Hall (15-7), Hazelwood Central (14-9), Marquette (13-7), Holt (14-8), Oakville (15-7), Ursuline (12-8), St. Joseph's (11-7), Eureka (13-9)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/17/2020
Small school rankingsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (19-4)2
2. Whitfield (20-4)1
3. Lutheran St. Charles (18-4)5
4. Sullivan (19-2)3
5. Civic Memorial (26-5)4
6. Westminster (19-4)6
7. Union (15-4)7
8. Highland (23-7)8
9. Hancock (19-2)9
10. Hermann (17-5)NR
On the bubble: Herculaneum (18-6), St. Pius X (19-3), Father McGivney (25-7), Mater Dei (20-8), Alton Marquette (24-7), Jerseyville (23-6), John Burroughs (14-9), Greenville (21-9), Piasa Southwestern (17-11), Lift For Life (18-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
