Girls basketball roundup: Collins' buzzer beater lifts Hancock past Bayless in district opener

Laura Werner calls it a chuck and a prayer.
“You chuck it down the court and say a prayer,” said Werner, the Hancock girls basketball coach.
Junior guard Dashya Haynes-McGinnist did the chucking and the Tigers did the praying.
Their prayers were answered.
Standout sophomore guard Bri Collins drained a long 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to lift Hancock to a thrilling 66-65 win over Bayless in a Class 4 District 3 first-round game.
The No. 5 seed, Hancock (7-11) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Lutheran South (15-9) at 5 p.m. Monday.
Lutheran South defeated Hancock 81-19 on Jan. 11.
That earlier meeting, however, doesn’t mean much as the Tigers lost their first two meetings of the season to the Bronchos.
Just last week Bayless (9-8) beat Hancock 58-50 to sweep their South Central Athletic Association series. That actually played into the Tiger's hands as they took the court Saturday at high noon as they felt they would be overlooked by the Bronchos.
“They were really confident going into the game,” Werner said. “We knew it would be a close game.”
Hancock should be confident before every game as long as Collins is on their side. The 5-foot-6 guard is the area’s top scorer this season with a 30.8 points per game average.
You have to watch this unbelievable ending and win for @HPHSgirlsbball at the buzzer in District play today. 3 pointer for the one point win for the Tigers over Bayless 66-65. Great game! #hpsdtigers pic.twitter.com/SHfNUYbU9A— Dr. Kevin Carl (@HancockSupt) February 27, 2021
Collins finished with 40 points, the third time this season she’s scored at least that many. However, nothing compares to the way she managed to put those last three points on the board.
With about 10 seconds remaining Bayless scored a layup out of timeout to give it a two-point lead. Werner said she thinks her team had about six seconds to get the ball in bounds and get a shot off.
Hence the chuck and a prayer.
Haynes-McGinnist heaved the ball across half court to Collins who didn’t catch it clean. She had to bend over, scoop up the ball and then, with defenders draped all over her, fire up a long-range shot near the volleyball line.
It wasn’t the most technically sound shot Collins let fly this season.
“It looked like a line drive,” Werner said. “I couldn’t believe she got the shot off and knocked it down.”
The Tigers don’t get to enjoy this win long as they have a quick turnaround to face a really good Lutheran South squad. But they do get to play again and that, at this time of year, is not to be taken for granted.
“We know we’re going to have our hands full,” Werner said. “We’ll give them all we have.”
Lindbergh 45, Mehlville 35: Freshman forward Rory Conboy scored 20 points to lead the Flyers to a Class 6 District 2 first-round win.
The No. 4 seed, Lindbergh (12-14) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Oakville (9-12) at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Lindbergh defeated Oakville twice this season including a 29-25 win on Thursday.
Junior guard Ella Wolfard scored eight points for the Flyers.
Mehlville sophomore guard Gabby Moen scored 22 points as the Panthers finished the season 8-12.
Lafayette 42, Parkway West 29: Junior guard Andrya Roach scored 14 points and senior forward Brynn Roach scored 11 to lead the Lancers to a Class 6 District 3 first-round victory.
The No. 5 seed, Lafayette (15-10) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Marquette (16-5) at 6 p.m. Monday.