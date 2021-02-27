Girls basketball roundup: Collins' buzzer beater lifts Hancock past Bayless in district opener

Laura Werner calls it a chuck and a prayer.

“You chuck it down the court and say a prayer,” said Werner, the Hancock girls basketball coach.

Junior guard Dashya Haynes-McGinnist did the chucking and the Tigers did the praying.

Their prayers were answered.

Standout sophomore guard Bri Collins drained a long 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to lift Hancock to a thrilling 66-65 win over Bayless in a Class 4 District 3 first-round game.

The No. 5 seed, Hancock (7-11) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Lutheran South (15-9) at 5 p.m. Monday.

Lutheran South defeated Hancock 81-19 on Jan. 11.

That earlier meeting, however, doesn’t mean much as the Tigers lost their first two meetings of the season to the Bronchos.

Just last week Bayless (9-8) beat Hancock 58-50 to sweep their South Central Athletic Association series. That actually played into the Tiger's hands as they took the court Saturday at high noon as they felt they would be overlooked by the Bronchos.

“They were really confident going into the game,” Werner said. “We knew it would be a close game.”