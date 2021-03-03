Girls basketball roundup: Cor Jesu beats Oakville in district final; Webster Groves tops Kirkwood

Webster Groves 66, Kirkwood 40: After losing nine in a row to its bitter rival, Webster Groves has now won two in a row over Kirkwood including Wednesday’s Class 6 District 4 semifinal.

It was a bit of payback after Kirkwood beat Webster Groves 38-34 in last year’s district championship game.

Webster Groves (18-5) will face St. Joseph’s (14-9) at 6 p.m. Friday in the district title game. Webster Groves beat St Joseph’s 54-44 on Nov. 28.

Kirkwood finished the season 6-18.

Whitfield 63, Parkway Central 23: The Warriors led 35-8 at halftime and cruised to victory in their Class 5 District 7 semifinal.

The No. 1 seed, Whitfield (19-4) will face No. 3 seed St. Charles West (16-8) at 6 p.m. Friday in the district championship game.

Kelsey Blakemore and Tkiyah Nelson each scored 15 points for the Warriors. Brooklyn Rhodes scored 12 and JaNyla Bush scored 11.

Parkway Central finished 7-15.