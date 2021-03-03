Girls basketball roundup: Cor Jesu beats Oakville in district final; Webster Groves tops Kirkwood

Senior guard Mallory Ronshausen scored 22 points and hauled in 12 rebounds Wednesday to power Cor Jesu to a 52-42 win at Oakville in the Class 6 District 2 girls basketball final.
Cor Jesu (14-12) advanced to the sectional round, where it will face either Jackson or Northwest–Cedar Hill at 6 p.m. March 10.
Senior guard Addison Erusha scored 16 points and made four steals for the Chargers.
Oakville (10-13) was led by Kylie Anderson, who scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made two steals. Isabella Dickneite had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sammi Simokaitis had 14 rebounds and scored five points.
St. Joseph’s 44, Ladue 28: Emily Lally scored 13 points and Kayla Jansen scored 10 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots at the Angels rolled to a Class 6 District 4 semifinal win.
The No. 2 seed, St. Joseph’s (14-9) advanced to play No. 1 seed Webster Groves (18-5) in the district championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Kirkwood High. Webster Groves defeated St. Joseph’s 54-44 on Nov. 28.
Kiley Duchard scored 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out four assists and blocked six shots for the Angels.
Ladue (11-12) was led by Alyssa Lewis who scored 11 points.
Webster Groves 66, Kirkwood 40: After losing nine in a row to its bitter rival, Webster Groves has now won two in a row over Kirkwood including Wednesday’s Class 6 District 4 semifinal.
It was a bit of payback after Kirkwood beat Webster Groves 38-34 in last year’s district championship game.
Webster Groves (18-5) will face St. Joseph’s (14-9) at 6 p.m. Friday in the district title game. Webster Groves beat St Joseph’s 54-44 on Nov. 28.
Kirkwood finished the season 6-18.
Whitfield 63, Parkway Central 23: The Warriors led 35-8 at halftime and cruised to victory in their Class 5 District 7 semifinal.
The No. 1 seed, Whitfield (19-4) will face No. 3 seed St. Charles West (16-8) at 6 p.m. Friday in the district championship game.
Kelsey Blakemore and Tkiyah Nelson each scored 15 points for the Warriors. Brooklyn Rhodes scored 12 and JaNyla Bush scored 11.
Parkway Central finished 7-15.
St. Charles West 2, Parkway North 0: St. Charles West was awarded a forfeit victory in its Class 5 District 7 semifinal after Parkway North was unable to play due to concerns about COVID-19. The Parkway School District announced Wednesday that Parkway North High will go into full virtual learning until the end of March due to significant COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines for students.