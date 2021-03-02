Girls basketball roundup: McCluer North wins first district title in four years

For the first time in four years, the McCluer North girls basketball team is a district champion.

McCluer North started fast and never let it up and it rolled past Hazelwood East 53-32 to claim the Class 5 District 6 championship Tuesday at McCluer North.

McCluer North (5-4) has won five in a row after opening its truncated season Feb. 1. It will face the winner of the Cardinal Ritter and MICDS in a sectional round game March 10.

The Stars used a balanced attack to win their first championship since 2017. They were led by senior Samya Johnson, who scored 14 points, handed out three assists and made three steals. Trinity Atkins scored 13 points while Faith Atkins scored 12 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Capri Garrett scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds of her own.

Hazelwood East (3-7) was led by sophomore Jordyn Pebbles who scored 10 points.

Francis Howell North 47, Fort Zumwalt West 45: Isabelle Delarue scored 23 points and Hannah Ermeling had 15 as the Knights won the Class 6 District 6 semifinal.