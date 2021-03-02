Girls basketball roundup: McCluer North wins first district title in four years

For the first time in four years, the McCluer North girls basketball team is a district champion.
McCluer North started fast and never let it up and it rolled past Hazelwood East 53-32 to claim the Class 5 District 6 championship Tuesday at McCluer North.
McCluer North (5-4) has won five in a row after opening its truncated season Feb. 1. It will face the winner of the Cardinal Ritter and MICDS in a sectional round game March 10.
The Stars used a balanced attack to win their first championship since 2017. They were led by senior Samya Johnson, who scored 14 points, handed out three assists and made three steals. Trinity Atkins scored 13 points while Faith Atkins scored 12 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Capri Garrett scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds of her own.
Hazelwood East (3-7) was led by sophomore Jordyn Pebbles who scored 10 points.
Francis Howell North 47, Fort Zumwalt West 45: Isabelle Delarue scored 23 points and Hannah Ermeling had 15 as the Knights won the Class 6 District 6 semifinal.
The No. 2 seed, Howell North (18-7) advanced to play in the district championship game at No. 1 seed Francis Howell Central at 7 p.m. Thursday. Howell Central has won its last eight in a row and 10 of its last 11 against Howell North.
The No. 3 seed, Fort Zumwalt West finished 11-8.
Howell North trailed Fort Zumwalt West 13-10 after the first quarter but battled back to take a 16-14 lead into halftime.
Both teams found their offensive stride in the second half as they combined for 62 points.
Howell North senior guard Jay’la Teasley scored seven points.
MICDS 46, Nerinx Hall 37: Sophomore guard Brianna Desai scored 17 points to lead the Rams past the Markers in a Class 5 District 5 semifinal.
The No. 2 seed, MICDS (16-8) advanced to play at No. 1 seed Cardinal Ritter (19-5) in the district championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday. MICDS and Ritter have played four times since 2012 with the most recent coming in 2016. MICDS won all four.
Junior guard Zaire Harrell scored 15 points and sophomore Binta Fall had 10 points for the Rams.
St. Dominic 50, Fort Zumwalt East 38: Lily Brengarth scored 21 points to lead the Crusaders to an upset win over the Lions in a Class 5 District 8 semifinal.
The No. 3 seed, St. Dominic (16-9) advanced to play No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt South (18-6) at 5 p.m. Friday at Fort Zumwalt East in the district championship game.
Junior guard Jessica Larson scored 15 points and senior forward Jessie Blaine finished with 11 points for St. Dominic.
Fort Zumwalt East (14-10) was led by senior Jaelyn Head who scored 18 points and hit on 4-of-8 3-pointers. Junior Yasmine Edmonson scored nine.
Friday’s district championship game will be the first meeting between Fort Zumwalt South and St. Dominic since 2018.
Westminster 60, Visitation 36: The top seeded Wildcats took care of business in their Class 4 District 5 semifinal. Junior guard Brooke Highmark scored 19 points and sank five 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Julia Coleman scored 13 points.
Westminster (21-4) advanced to host No. 2 seed John Burroughs (13-4) in the district championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Westminster beat Burroughs 59-39 on Jan. 29 in a Metro League matchup.
Visitation (11-16) was led by sophomore Kate Restovich’s 17 points and sophomore Annie Restovich who scored nine points.