 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map
0 comments

Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — Angela Poindexter kept her mouth shut and her fingers crossed.

Mia Nicastro, St. Charles West

Mia Nicastro, St. Charles West basketball

The St. Charles West girls basketball coach knew middle school standout Mia Nicastro, a St. Charles resident, was considering enrollment at a tradition-rich private school the summer before her freshman year.

Poindexter also realized that the 6-footer had the potential to be a difference-maker at both ends of the court.

"I didn't want to pressure the kid," Poindexter said. "I just sat back and hoped she'd come our way."

Poindexter calmly waited until the end of the first day of school before anxiously reading the attendance sheet in the administration office.

"When I saw her name there, I just smiled and thought, 'This is going to be a great four years,' " Poindexter recalled.

The veteran coach was spot on.

Nicastro has helped bring the Warriors back to prominence with three stellar campaigns.

Francis Howell North vs. St. Charles West

St. Charles West's Mia Nicastro (22) is introduced before a girls basketball game on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Francis Howell North High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Now a 6-foot-2 senior, Nicastro is one of the top inside players in the state. She recently signed a letter of intent to play NCAA Division I basketball for St. Louis University, 

And a good part of her progression can be traced to the decision to go the public school route rather than attend a private school.

"In the end, what was more important to me was building a championship culture at a school where I'd be playing with players that I'm used to being around," said Nicastro, who had 30 points and 15 rebounds Friday in West's season-opening 57-40 victory against Ursuline.

"I knew this was a special place for me."

That stay-home loyalty isn't a given these days as top-notch athletes look to private schools for more exposure.

But Nicastro simply wanted to stay home.

"She told me, 'Coach, I'd rather be a big fish in a small pond rather than the other way around,' " Poindexter said.

The decision has become a win-win for both sides.

The Warriors are 43-35 in Nicastro's three previous seasons as a starter. And Nicastro has become the two-way threat Poindexter dreamt about four years ago.

Nicastro averaged 21.2 points last season and 16.1 points as a sophomore. She said the light bulb clicked on between her freshman and sophomore campaigns as she became a dominant two-way force.

"She used to be all arms and all legs, a tall girl who was pretty good," said West senior guard Sophia Prost, who has played alongside Nicastro since third grade. "Slowly, she just kept improving and improving. Now she's at the level where she's always wanted to be."

St. Charles West vs Francis Howell Central

St. Charles West forward Mia Nicastro (right) takes a swipe at the ball as Francis Howell guard Rylee Denbow shoots. St. Charles West played Francis Howell Central in the Westminster New Year Shootout at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Thursday January 7, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Nicastro can play all five positions. She has sharpened her outside shooting skills to the point where she likely will play as a winger in college.

Just as importantly, Nicastro has lifted the West program to a much higher level. The Warriors were 22-55 during the previous three seasons before Nicastro arrived.

"She saw a challenge to make her team better and she accepted it," said her father Chip, a former football standout at Hazelwood Central High.

Nicastro is averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 62 games at West.

She has scored 10 points or more in each of her last 37 games. She tallied a career-high 40 points in a 63-51 win over Francis Howell North on Feb. 11, 2020.

Nicastro has done the majority of her damage while being double- and triple-teamed. That ability to score under intense defensive pressure has played a key role in making her an NCAA Division I player.

"My main goal was to come in and change the culture around," Nicastro said. "I wanted people to say, "Wow, (West) is a great program. That was kind of my mission."

Mission accomplished.

Nicastro now is looking to go out with a bang in her final high school season.

The Warriors have been eliminated from postseason play by the eventual state champion (Incarnate Word and Whitfield) each of the last two years.

"The best part is that Mia has made all the players around her better," Poindexter said. "That's important to her.”

St. Charles West vs Francis Howell Central

St. Charles West forward Mia Nicastro goes horizontal as she puts a shot up. St. Charles West played Francis Howell Central in the Westminster New Year Shootout at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Thursday January 7, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Nicastro, who scored 30 on her ACT, also is one of the funniest players on the team. She possesses an uncanny ability to relax her teammates under any situation.

"If you ever need to laugh, call Mia," Prost said. "She's guaranteed to crack you up."

Nicastro, the two-time reigning GAC North player of the year, is no laughing matter to opposing defenses, who have yet to figure out how to slow her down.

"With all the different skills she has, even if she's not able to score, she'll make sure one of her teammates gets the job done," Poindexter said. "She's a special kind of player."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News