Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map

ST. CHARLES — Angela Poindexter kept her mouth shut and her fingers crossed.
The St. Charles West girls basketball coach knew middle school standout Mia Nicastro, a St. Charles resident, was considering enrollment at a tradition-rich private school the summer before her freshman year.
Poindexter also realized that the 6-footer had the potential to be a difference-maker at both ends of the court.
"I didn't want to pressure the kid," Poindexter said. "I just sat back and hoped she'd come our way."
Poindexter calmly waited until the end of the first day of school before anxiously reading the attendance sheet in the administration office.
"When I saw her name there, I just smiled and thought, 'This is going to be a great four years,' " Poindexter recalled.
The veteran coach was spot on.
Nicastro has helped bring the Warriors back to prominence with three stellar campaigns.
Now a 6-foot-2 senior, Nicastro is one of the top inside players in the state. She recently signed a letter of intent to play NCAA Division I basketball for St. Louis University,
And a good part of her progression can be traced to the decision to go the public school route rather than attend a private school.
"In the end, what was more important to me was building a championship culture at a school where I'd be playing with players that I'm used to being around," said Nicastro, who had 30 points and 15 rebounds Friday in West's season-opening 57-40 victory against Ursuline.
"I knew this was a special place for me."
That stay-home loyalty isn't a given these days as top-notch athletes look to private schools for more exposure.
But Nicastro simply wanted to stay home.
"She told me, 'Coach, I'd rather be a big fish in a small pond rather than the other way around,' " Poindexter said.
The decision has become a win-win for both sides.
The Warriors are 43-35 in Nicastro's three previous seasons as a starter. And Nicastro has become the two-way threat Poindexter dreamt about four years ago.
Nicastro averaged 21.2 points last season and 16.1 points as a sophomore. She said the light bulb clicked on between her freshman and sophomore campaigns as she became a dominant two-way force.
"She used to be all arms and all legs, a tall girl who was pretty good," said West senior guard Sophia Prost, who has played alongside Nicastro since third grade. "Slowly, she just kept improving and improving. Now she's at the level where she's always wanted to be."
Nicastro can play all five positions. She has sharpened her outside shooting skills to the point where she likely will play as a winger in college.
Just as importantly, Nicastro has lifted the West program to a much higher level. The Warriors were 22-55 during the previous three seasons before Nicastro arrived.
"She saw a challenge to make her team better and she accepted it," said her father Chip, a former football standout at Hazelwood Central High.
Nicastro is averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 62 games at West.
She has scored 10 points or more in each of her last 37 games. She tallied a career-high 40 points in a 63-51 win over Francis Howell North on Feb. 11, 2020.
Nicastro has done the majority of her damage while being double- and triple-teamed. That ability to score under intense defensive pressure has played a key role in making her an NCAA Division I player.
"My main goal was to come in and change the culture around," Nicastro said. "I wanted people to say, "Wow, (West) is a great program. That was kind of my mission."
Mission accomplished.
Nicastro now is looking to go out with a bang in her final high school season.
The Warriors have been eliminated from postseason play by the eventual state champion (Incarnate Word and Whitfield) each of the last two years.
"The best part is that Mia has made all the players around her better," Poindexter said. "That's important to her.”
Nicastro, who scored 30 on her ACT, also is one of the funniest players on the team. She possesses an uncanny ability to relax her teammates under any situation.
"If you ever need to laugh, call Mia," Prost said. "She's guaranteed to crack you up."
Nicastro, the two-time reigning GAC North player of the year, is no laughing matter to opposing defenses, who have yet to figure out how to slow her down.
"With all the different skills she has, even if she's not able to score, she'll make sure one of her teammates gets the job done," Poindexter said. "She's a special kind of player."
Girls basketball players to watch
Yasmine Edmonson, senior, Fort Zumwalt East
One of the best kept secrets in the area, the 5-foot-11 forward averaged a team-best 19.2 points and 9.2 rebounds last season for the Lions, who finished 14-10. Tallied 13 points or more in her first 14 games, including a 29-point effort in a 52-47 loss to Washington on Feb. 22. Became only the third player in program history to pass the 1,000-point plateau.
Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville
The 6-footer hit 48 percent from the field in helping the Tigers to a 15-1 record and the Southwestern Conference Tournament championship during a shortened season. Scored 25 points or more three times. Averaged a team-best 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds. Harris connected on 72 of 79 free throws for an area-best 91.1 percent. Will attend Central Michigan University.
Bree Portz, senior, Marissa
Tallied 13.7 points per game in an injury-shortened season. Bothered by ACL and meniscus ailments throughout her career. Scored at a 13.5 clip as a freshman in helping the Meteors to a 26-6 record. At 5-foot-8, she excels at running the offense from the point guard spot. Is expected back from injury layoff in December.
Saniah Tyler, senior, Incarnate Word
Averaged 12.7 points with a team-best 154 assists in helping the Red Knights to their 11th state championship. The University of Kentucky-bound guard guided IWA to a 29-0 mark — the second unbeaten season in school history. Tyler tallied a career-best 31 points in a 75-72 win over Vashon on Jan. 26, team’s closest game of the campaign.
Anna Belle Wakeland, junior, Grandview
A 6-foot-2 center, Wakeland developed into a defensive force with an area-best 109 blocks. Averaged 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds. Tallied 31 points Jan. 21 in a 50-43 win over Crystal City. Closed the season with 11 points or more in eight of her last 10 games. Also displayed a deft touch from the outside, hitting 22 of 43 3-point attempts for 51 percent.