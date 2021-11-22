Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map

And a good part of her progression can be traced to the decision to go the public school route rather than attend a private school.

"In the end, what was more important to me was building a championship culture at a school where I'd be playing with players that I'm used to being around," said Nicastro, who had 30 points and 15 rebounds Friday in West's season-opening 57-40 victory against Ursuline.

"I knew this was a special place for me."

That stay-home loyalty isn't a given these days as top-notch athletes look to private schools for more exposure.

But Nicastro simply wanted to stay home.

"She told me, 'Coach, I'd rather be a big fish in a small pond rather than the other way around,' " Poindexter said.

The decision has become a win-win for both sides.

The Warriors are 43-35 in Nicastro's three previous seasons as a starter. And Nicastro has become the two-way threat Poindexter dreamt about four years ago.

Nicastro averaged 21.2 points last season and 16.1 points as a sophomore. She said the light bulb clicked on between her freshman and sophomore campaigns as she became a dominant two-way force.