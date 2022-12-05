Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Turner in position to help John Burroughs defend state crown

Allie Turner can take over a basketball game.

The John Burroughs junior winger proved that last season with an eye-popping 14-point fourth-quarter performance that helped the Bombers claim their first girls basketball state championship with a 54-46 win over St. Joseph Benton in the Class 4 championship game.

The 5-foot-8-inch sparkplug also possesses the ability to excel on the soccer pitch. She came off the bench to add punch to the Burroughs attack during the spring.

But there is one thing that continually frustrated the highly motivated Turner.

Until a couple weeks ago.

"I could never whistle — no matter how hard I tried," Turner said. "My dad would make fun of me because he can do it so well and I couldn't do it all."

Turner finally conquered that hurdle as well.

Through the same dogged determination that has made her so successful on the court, she taught herself how to make a high pitched sound by forcing breath through her lips and teeth.

And Turner was overjoyed.

"She was pretty proud of herself," said Burroughs junior Alice Crowley, a teammate on the basketball and soccer squads.

Turner possesses a rare internal drive that forces her to work extra hard to get what she wants.

It was even on display during her drive to become a whistler.

"For the longest time, I wanted to do it," Turner said. "I was kind of mad, so I just kept trying and trying until I got it."

About two weeks ago, Turner finally achieved her goal.

"It's been something she's been extremely focused on," said her father, Mitch. "I have no idea why. That's just her. When she sets out to do something, she's going to work to get it done no matter what."

Turner was more than happy to show off her new skills.

Now she keeps her teammates entertained with the noises.

"I'm sure eventually, we'll get tired of it," Crowley said. "But we're happy because she's happy."

Turner made a lot of people happy in March. She kicked her already strong game to a new level in the postseason to help guide the Bombers along a memorable playoff run.

It began with a season-best 26-point effort in a first-round district win over St. Charles. It culminated with a memorable final quarter blitz in the title tilt.

Turner scored one key point after another in the 14-point outburst over the final 6 minutes and 39 seconds of the game at Missouri State University. She scored the majority of those points at the free-throw line after a series of scintillating drives to the hoop that forced the Benton defense to foul.

"She knew that the team needed her and it was just her time," Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said.

The Bombers entered the final period with a slim 33-31 lead.

Turner methodically added to that advantage down the stretch.

"I don't think I was playing very well those first three quarters," Turner said. "It was clearly my teammates picking up what I was not producing. I just did what we needed to do at the end."

Turner burst onto the scene with a solid freshman campaign during the COVID-19 shortened season. She took off last year, leading the Bombers in scoring (17.4 points), assists (118) and steals (122).

Turner scored 10 or more points in the Bombers' last 23 games, helping the team close the campaign on a 17-game winning streak. Turner is averaging 17.4 points a game this season as the Bombers have started 5-1.

"People don't give her a lot of credit for it, but she's such a smart player," Yorg said. "She watches a lot of film. She understands what she's got to do. It's hard to find players that understand their teammates well enough to put them in position to succeed too.

"That's just one of her strengths."

Turner began playing basketball at Forsythe School in the first grade. She worked diligently to improve her game spending countless hours in the driveway honing her skills with her father.

Once Turner entered the seventh grade, it became apparent she possessed a special gift. It didn't take long for Mitch to realize his only child could do impressive things with a basketball.

"We used to go one on one and I could stay with her," Mitch recalled. "Then she passed me right up. It used to be competitive, but that ship sailed long ago."

Added Allie, "Now he just rebounds for me."

Turner, who possesses an uncanny first step, is drawing interest from NCAA Division I schools across the country, including one from a Power Five Conference.

But for now, she is focused on bringing another state title to Price Road.

Burroughs snuck up on people last season, but that underdog role is over.

Everyone will be watching the Bombers this time around.

Which is fine for Turner, who claims cooking and baking among her interests outside of athletics.

"We're playing this time with a different kind of motivation," Turner says. "The way to think about it is, we've got to defend what we did last year. If you think about it that way, there's a pretty good chance we can be successful again."