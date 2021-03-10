Girls basketball sectional roundup: Whitfield follows Blakemore's lead past St. Dominic; Cor Jesu tops Jackson

Wherever Kelsey Blakemore leads, the Whitfield girls basketball team is sure to follow.
A standout senior guard, Blakemore led the Warriors to a place they know quite well.
Whitfield beat St. Dominic 58-43 in a Class 5 sectional Wednesday night at St. Dominic.
Whitfield (21-4) advanced to the quarterfinal round, where it will face Cardinal Ritter (21-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.
It’s the fifth consecutive quarterfinal appearance for the Warriors and their first since being moved into Class 5 this winter due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association implementation of a “championship factor” enrollment multiplier for private and charter schools.
Class 5 or Class 3 matters not to the Warriors or their standout four-year starter, Blakemore.
“She is on a mission,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “When I tell you these kids truly, truly love and respect her, that’s an understatement. They all look up to her.”
And when Slater says kids, he really means it. The Whitfield roster includes five freshmen and three sophomores. Four of those underclassmen join Blakemore in the starting lineup.
“She’s the pied piper,” Slater said.
Blakemore scored 19 points while freshman guard JaNyla Bush finished with 17 points. Sophomore guard Tkiyah Nelson scored 11 points and sophomore post Brooklyn Rhodes scored eight.
It was the second time this season Whitfield and St. Dominic crossed paths. The Warriors pinned a 58-27 loss on the Crusaders at Villa Duchesne’s Queen of Hearts Tournament on Jan. 29. Slater wanted his team to be prepared for a much different opponent this time around.
“In the first game they scored 27, they had 22 in the first half this time. They were more aggressive,” Slater said. “We just stuck to the game plan. That’s what I’m most proud of, they stuck to the plan and kept working it.”
Whitfield leans on Blakemore for leadership and experience but there is a lot of talent on the floor. Slater has been impressed as the season has worn on just how selfless the Warriors have played.
“They have all bought into what we’re trying to get done,” he said.
The Warriors are trying to finish their season with a victory. They’ve played in the semifinals three of the last four years, including last season, but haven’t been able to claim that elusive state championship. Now that they are on the path back to the semifinals, they know what they have to do.
“Everybody understands we have such a tremendous opportunity,” Slater said.
To take advantage of that opportunity will require Whitfield finding its way past an outstanding Ritter team. The Lions have scored at least 54 points in their three previous postseason games and no opponent has managed to break 40 against them.
“They’re tough,” Slater said.
Whitfield played Ritter the day after Christmas at this year’s Visitation Tournament. The Warriors won that matchup 43-32 after a bizarre start to the game.
“It was 1-0 for the first six minutes, we had the zero,” Slater said. “We found a way to win the quarter, 7-3.”
Both teams will be different from when they met more than two months ago. Slater likes what he’s seen out of his team, especially lately.
“We’re on a pretty good run right now,” Slater said. “We’re executing better now. We just need to be as business-like as we can.”
Cor Jesu 53, Jackson 38: Mallory Ronshausen scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots to lead the Chargers to a Class 6 sectional win.
Cor Jesu (15-12) advanced to a quarterfinal, where it will host Webster Groves (20-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Senior guard Addison Erusha scored 17 points.
Jackson finished the season 20-7.
Cardinal Ritter 56, McCluer North 23: The Lions advanced to their first quarterfinal since 2016 by beating the Stars at home in a Class 5 sectional.
Ritter (21-5) faces Whitfield (21-4) in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined. Whitfield defeated Ritter 43-32 on Dec. 26 at the Visitation Tournament.
McCluer North finished the season 5-5.