Girls basketball sectional roundup: Whitfield follows Blakemore's lead past St. Dominic; Cor Jesu tops Jackson

Blakemore scored 19 points while freshman guard JaNyla Bush finished with 17 points. Sophomore guard Tkiyah Nelson scored 11 points and sophomore post Brooklyn Rhodes scored eight.

It was the second time this season Whitfield and St. Dominic crossed paths. The Warriors pinned a 58-27 loss on the Crusaders at Villa Duchesne’s Queen of Hearts Tournament on Jan. 29. Slater wanted his team to be prepared for a much different opponent this time around.

“In the first game they scored 27, they had 22 in the first half this time. They were more aggressive,” Slater said. “We just stuck to the game plan. That’s what I’m most proud of, they stuck to the plan and kept working it.”

Whitfield leans on Blakemore for leadership and experience but there is a lot of talent on the floor. Slater has been impressed as the season has worn on just how selfless the Warriors have played.

“They have all bought into what we’re trying to get done,” he said.

The Warriors are trying to finish their season with a victory. They’ve played in the semifinals three of the last four years, including last season, but haven’t been able to claim that elusive state championship. Now that they are on the path back to the semifinals, they know what they have to do.