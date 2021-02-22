Girls basketball spotlight: Bell's breakout start helps O'Fallon to quick getaway

Knolhoff says she has gone from becoming a solid post player to a multi-faceted power forward with a wide range of skills. She has developed an impressive outside shot in addition to her aggressive inside game.

Bell's ability to drive to the basket has sent her to the foul line 35 times already this season. She has made 31 foul shots.

"I think I'm more confident in myself this year," Bell said. "Coming back as a senior, I'm supposed to be a leader and I'm trying to do that the best I can."

Bell spent the summer and fall playing on the AAU circuit against some of the best players in the Midwest. She came back to the high school level a stronger, more determined player.

"I feel like she just wants to show everybody that she can be even better than she was," Keel said. "Sort of like she has a point to prove."

Bell, who will continue her career at Mississippi College in Clinton, scored 26 points and added 17 rebounds in a 71-44 season-opening win over Alton on Feb. 11. She also recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Collinsville two days later.

O'Fallon has won its four games by an average of 28 points per contest. No team has come closer than to within 13 points.