Girls basketball spotlight: Buscher helps lead Lutheran South's turnaround

Lutheran South sophomore Ellie Buscher sat in the corner of the locker room all by herself Feb. 11 just minutes before a game against Westminster.

Normally, the 5-foot-11 forward is the first to give a rah-rah, fire-up speech to motivate her teammates.

But on this night, she sat eerily quiet.

"Usually, she can be pretty loud," Lancers senior guard Amy Ceko said. "But not this time. And she had this look on her face, something different. I knew right then she was going to do something special that night."

Buscher backed up her friend's intuition with an eye-popping 16-point, 21-rebound performance as the Lancers knocked off their Metro League rival 51-40.

The triumph over Westminster, which had won 10 of the previous 12 games between the teams, turned out to be a seminal moment for South, which has been on a roll ever since that contest.

The Lancers (15-13) will face St. James (23-5) in a sectional game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kirkwood High.

South's berth in the Class 4 sweet 16 has been triggered by Buscher's breakout performance.

"I think that's when we started to realize that, 'Hey, we can be pretty good,' " Buscher said. "It's like we all of a sudden started believing in ourselves."

Buscher has developed into one of the top defensive players in the area. Her uncanny rebounding skills along with her penchant for blocking shots makes her a must to avoid for opposing offenses.

"She gets all these great statistics and she's doing this while being the focus for the other team," South coach Ben Ealick said. "I think it just took her a while to figure out how to be our featured player."

Buscher and her teammates have meshed together at the perfect time.

South carried a 9-11 record into the contest against Westminster as the regular season came down to its final three weeks.

The Lancers are 6-2 since then, including a 43-41 win over Ursuline Academy in the Class 4 District 4 championship game Friday. They dropped a 54-45 decision to Ursuline five weeks earlier.

That revenge triumph has helped the group become even more confident in its abilities.

"I feel like it's a different mindset now," Buscher said. "We weren't really bad before, we just weren't playing as good as we knew we could. Now we're feeling like we can beat any team we play."

Buscher is averaging 11.2 points and 10 rebounds per game, both team highs.

But as Ealick is quick to point out, her real strength lies at the defensive end, where she has recorded 101 blocks, crushing the previous school record of 78 in one season.

Buscher has turned rejections into an art form.

"A lot of people try to hit it when the ball is still in the shooter's hand,” Buscher said. "I'll go for it a split second after they release it. Their arms are coming down and I can usually get a part of the ball."

Buscher, who has 10 double-doubles this season, says a good clean block is, "The best feeling in the world. It gets the crowd going, everyone loves it."

She swatted away a career-high 11 shots in a game against Holt in late January.

A three-sport standout, Buscher was the goalkeeper on the Lancers soccer team that finished third in the state in Class 1 last season. She recorded four clean sheets and made 147 saves over 21 matches.

Buscher also plays volleyball and recorded 169 kills, second on the team, during the fall.

Ealick seems to feel Buscher's college future lies on the hardwood. She scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a district semifinal win over Notre Dame last season.

"She's got that 'it' factor that all our top athletes that I've coached here over my 12 years have,” Ealick said. "Because she hates to lose. She gets that look in her eye that brings her game to the next level."

Such was the case in the win over Westminster, which has turned this campaign into a memorable one.

"This has been so, so exciting," Buscher said. "And we're ready to keep it going."

Buscher has 537 points, 484 rebounds and 145 blocks in just less than two seasons. She has the potential to be a rare 1,000-point, 1,000-rebound player by the time her high school career is over.

“She just keeps getting better, Ealick said.

Ceko is second on team in scoring at 9 points per game and leads the way with 79 steals. She has totaled 27 points over the last two postseason contests. Sophomore Savannah Butterfield is averaging 7.3 points and has hit in double digits in two of the last three games. Junior Sophia Horrell has a team-best 72 assists.

The Lancers are searching for their second trip to the state tournament after finishing third in Class 4 in 2006.

