The Eureka High girls basketball team nicknamed this season before it started.

Wildcats senior Bailey Boulay said the idea was hatched last season after a 51-33 loss to St. Joseph’s Academy in a Class 6 District 2 semifinal.

“Last year, we wanted to make it to state and we kind of got knocked out,” said Boulay, who led Eureka this season with a scoring average of 12.2 points per game. “So this year we chose to make it the ‘revenge tour.’ Our big saying coming into the postseason this year was ‘conquer and dominate.’ That was our goal.”

The Wildcats indeed have taken care of business this season and earned their first state semifinal appearance since 2014.

Eureka defeated a good Parkway South club 64-43 to win the District 2 title. In the quarterfinals, Eureka trailed early but rallied to score a 52-38 victory over Jackson in the Jefferson College Fieldhouse for the program's fourth final four appearance.

“This is like a dream come true,” Boulay said. “We’ve been dreaming of this like forever. At our first practice of the season, we were like, 'We’re doing this.' Every day, we worked as hard as we could.”

Veteran Eureka coach James Alsup will be taking a team to the semifinals for the third time.

In his 25 seasons with the Wildcats, Alsup’s teams are 434-246.

“Last year, we thought we had a shot to get to the final four,” Alsup said. “St. Joe got us in the districts. It just didn’t fall in our favor. So this year, the players nicknamed this season the 'revenge tour.’ We actually put it on the back of a T-shirt.”

To help, the girls produced “sayings” to keep them motivated.

“We had all these amazing sayings on our board in our locker room,” Boulay said. “From like day one, we wanted to get to state. Now to make it is just crazy.”

The Wildcats (23-7) will play the Rock Bridge Bruins (23-7) at 6 p.m. Friday on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.

“I wanted this for these kids,” Alsup said. “These kids deserved a final four. I’ve told them stories about our history. They know. They’ll be ready.”

Eureka finished fourth in 2014 in Class 5, which was the highest classification until 2021.

That was the program's second fourth-place finish at state. The other fourth-place finish came in 1997, which was before Alsup took over the program.

Eureka has one state championship in the history of the program. That came in 2000 when it won in Class 4, then the largest classification, with a 52-36 win over Poplar Bluff.

Alsup said there are similarities between the teams he has guided to the final four.

“This year's squad is comparable to both the 2000 and 2014 teams,” Alsup said. “In 2000, we had three D-1 softball players — Adie and Haley Viefhaus (SIU Carbondale) and Melanie Wallach (Kansas). This year, we have four D-1 soccer players, Maison Smith (Alabama), Zoe Cuneio (Purdue), Blaine Schutte (Tulsa) and Kori Robinson (Lindenwood). This year is comparable to 2014 (with) each (team) with a balanced scoring attack.”

This trip will be a new experience for this group of Wildcats.

“I’ve never been to Springfield before,” Boulay said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Eureka has no history with Rock Bridge, which is located in Columbia. This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Rock Bridge has won five state championships, the last coming in 2015.

“The Bruins are really good and they guard very hard,” Alsup said. “They have a couple of Mizzou ties — Malia Chievous and Jayda Porter. Both have family members that played basketball there.”

Alsup knows what his girls must to do to get into a position to play for the championship.

“The keys to victory will be ball handling, rebounding and making open looks,” Alsup said. “Whoever you see in Springfield will be a good team. We’ll take our best shot in Springfield and let the chips fall where they may.”

Whoever wins likely will meet defending champion Incarnate Word Academy.

The Red Knights play Raytown at 8 p.m. Friday. Incarnate Word Academy, in search of its sixth successive state championship, has won 98 consecutive games and is playing at state for the 21st time.

Smith is happy for the opportunity to reach state in her final season.

“I’m so excited,” said Smith, who averaged 10 points a game this season. “This was our year. We got cut short last year. We had nothing to lose. We have a great team. I love them more than anything. A great group of girls. We gel well together. We do everything together.”

Alsup agreed.

“These kids love and care about each other,” Alsup said. “I think that shows up on the floor. It’s always fun for me and it’ll be fun for them. I’ve wanted this for this group because they are so great together. I really do love and care about them.”

Freshman Mia Cuneio buried a 3-pointer late in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats the lead for good at 20-17, in the quarterfinal victory against Jackson.

Mia Cuenio is the younger sister of Zoe Cuneio, so they'll get to experience the state tournament together.

“This is really cool, especially as a freshman, to get to go to state,” Mioa Cuenico said. “I’ll get to play there with my sister so it’ll be really exciting. We’ve always wanted to play together and we got to do that this year and we’re going to state. It’s great.”