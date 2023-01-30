Girls basketball spotlight: Father McGivney's Harkins uses shooting regimen to sharpen already strong game

It is called the "5,000 Makes Club."

In reality, it might as well be referred to as "The Mary Harkins Shooting Clinic."

The Father McGivney senior blitzed the contest in a big way last summer.

"She's always in the gym and she's always shooting," Griffins girls basketball coach Jeff Oller said.

It shows.

Oller put the challenge together in order to encourage his players to work on their shooting skills from June to October.

The idea was to have each player make as many shots as possible during the five months. Once the 5,000-plateau was reached, the player was honored with a t-shirt proclaiming the accomplishment.

Harkins took the challenge and ran with it.

The 5-foot-5-inch guard spent countless hours refining her shooting skills in order to reach the goal.

Not only did Harkins blow past the 5,000 mark, but she estimates she made around 6,000 shots before preseason practices began.

That extra work has paid big-time dividends.

Harkins is averaging a team-best 14.4 points per game in helping the Griffins to a blistering 22-3 mark.

They recently knocked off Gateway Legacy Christian to win the talent-rich Carrollton Tournament on Saturday.

The eagle-eyed Harkins has led the way all season long, hitting one clutch shot after another. She drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Carlyle 51-50 on Dec. 3 and also scored a career-high 25 points in a 49-44 win over Staunton in the title game of the Christ Our Rock Winterfest on Dec. 30.

And she credits a lot of her success to the extra work over the summer. Part of that overtime was spurred on by Oller's shooting competition.

"It's completely optional, it's something to get them working on their own," Oller said.

The contest is run on the honor system. Players were told to put the down their daily shots-made totals and add them up as the summer went along.

Harkins estimates she made around 100 shots a day stretching over a 60-day period.

"When you have free time, you end up doing what you love best,” senior teammate Alexis Bond said. “For Mary, it's basketball."

Harkins did most of the work by herself in the school gym or in the driveway of her Maryville home.

"I can't remember having an open gym without her in there shooting," Oller said.

Harkins said winning the contest was a no-brainer.

"I really wanted to hit that goal and be a part of that group," Harkins said. "I just kept shooting until I got it done."

Harkins has kept up the pace during this season as well.

She can found every day during her free period/lunch session shooting in the gym with a friend nearby to serve as rebounder.

"I think it's a happy place for her," Bond said.

Harkins' extra work has made her a more accurate shooter. She is hitting at a 42-percent clip from the field as compared to 36.5 last season. Plus, her 3-point percentage has improved from 28.3 to 32.3.

In addition, the summer shooting binge kept her focus on basketball.

"It was better for her to do that than get herself in trouble somewhere else," joked her mother, Kristi. "She was just so determined. Her work ethic this year has been impressive."

Harkins is not alone. Oller estimated at least six other players on his roster made the exclusive "5,000 Makes" club in the off season.

He also guided the team to a host of summer camps and tournaments, estimating his group played in at least 31 games, winning 25 of them.

The Griffins spent the allotted practice days facing off against big schools at power-packed affairs, including an overnight trip to a camp at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where they won the majority of their games before finally losing to Class 2A power Quincy Notre Dame in the final.

Father McGivney butted heads against the likes of Class 4A toughies Alton and O'Fallon in unofficial tournament play.

That helped the Griffins, who are a Class 1A team, prepare for the postseason grind that begins in February.

"The whole reason why we played so many games against (bigger) schools was to get us ready," Harkins said. "I think it's done that so far."

Harkins, who also plays soccer at the Glen Carbon school, turned heads as a freshman when she made six 3-pointers in a junior varsity game. She broke into the starting lineup last season and helped her team to a 24-9 record by averaging 10 points per game

"She's always had the ability to shoot, but she's way more consistent now," Oller said. "She just has a different toughness and grit to her that she may not have had that much in the past."

Harkins, who is fourth on the school's all-time scoring list, has given a verbal commitment to attend Central College, an NCAA Division III school in Pella, Iowa.

But before heading off to college, she plans on helping the Griffins to a long playoff run.

Oller said this is one of the best teams in the seven-year history of the relatively new school and expectations are high.

"We've all put in the time," Harkins said. "I think we're ready for what we have to do to be successful."