Girls basketball spotlight: Fort Zumwalt East's Rusthoven proves to be a quick learner

Ashley Rusthoven had no interest in basketball at all.

So when her parents, who played and coached the game, signed her up for a basketball camp as a third-grader, she didn't want to go.

"Thought it was a waste of time," said Rusthoven, now a junior at Fort Zumwalt East High.

The 9-year-old then used her imagination to get out of the situation.

She faked an injury.

"Told us she'd pulled her hamstring," her mother Heidi recalled.

Rusthoven got her way and was never asked to play the sport again.

Then, six years later, from out of the blue, she decided to give the orange ball another shot.

"We were pretty surprised when she came to us and said she wanted to try out for the high school team," Heidi said. "Obviously, we told her to go for it."

Rusthoven made the right decision the second time around.

The 6-footer has played a key role in helping put the Fort Zumwalt East girls basketball program on the map.

Rusthoven is averaging 9.5 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game to help the Lions out to a 9-4 start, the second-best in the 15-year history of the program.

Zumwalt East won five of its first six and nine of its first 11 games, including a second-place finish in the Winfield Tournament in early December.

Rusthoven had little interest in the sport at first, but now she has become a solid two-way player.

And she has done so in just two-plus seasons.

Her transformation came from out of nowhere, much to the delight of Zumwalt East coach Kyle Brown.

"If you saw her as a freshman, to where she is now, you wouldn't believe it," Brown said. "She had no basketball awareness, rudimentary skills at best. We had her stand around the basket and just rebound."

Brown remembers limiting Rusthoven to the basics.

"She was on a no-dribble rule," he said.

Rusthoven laughs at those early efforts.

"It was, 'Turn and shoot Ashley, turn and shoot,' " Rusthoven said of her season-long instruction. "That was about it for me."

Things have changed drastically.

Rusthoven has scored 11 points or more seven times this season, including a 16-point, 8-rebound effort in a 56-54 win over Elsberry on Nov. 30. She has also developed into a serious defensive intimidator in close to the basket.

Heidi was a highly successful high school basketball player growing up in Minnesota. Her husband, Jamison, played and coached on several levels throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Trey Rusthoven, Ashley's older brother, also played basketball at Zumwalt East.

So it was only natural in the basketball-crazy family that Ashley should take a stab at the sport as well.

It simply took her a little longer to develop a zest for the game.

"Once I became a freshman, I felt like I should at least give it a try," Rusthoven said. "I was a little hesitant. But I ended up liking it — a lot."

Rusthoven took a while to develop and she is essentially still learning.

Brown said there is plenty of upside to her game.

"She's just incredibly coachable," Brown said. "For me, she's one of the reasons I keep coaching. She keeps getting better every day. And it's so fun to see."

Rusthoven's rapid ascent in basketball is somewhat of surprise.

But she possesses an uncanny knack for picking up things quickly.

"I worked really hard the last couple seasons, trying to watch post moves of WNBA players and NBA players," Rusthoven said. "The knowledge I get from just watching, that's really helped a lot."

It is that ability to learn on the fly that has pushed her up the ladder in a totally different sport.

Rusthoven's true passion lies as a thrower in the track and field world.

She set the Zumwalt East school record in both the shot put and discus last season and has drawn interest from NCAA Division I colleges across the country.

And she had never touched a discus or shot put until her freshman year at Zumwalt East.

"I wouldn't say it came naturally," Rusthoven said. "It was a challenge."

In just over two years, she has recorded personal best tosses of 38 feet, 2 inches, in the shot and 118-2 in the discus.

Rusthoven completes in AAU and club track and field meets across the country. She has recorded 18 first-place finishes in high school meets.

"When I found track and field, I really just felt like I belonged," Rusthoven said. "Throwers are not only built differently, they have a different kind of mentality. We're good, we're us."

Rusthoven won conference, district and sectional titles in both events as freshman. She did so again last year on the way to sixth-place finishes at state in each event.

"That told me that this is a legit thing, this is my future," Rusthoven said.

For now, Rusthoven wants to keep improving on the basketball court and finish her career next season as a four-year varsity player.

Then she plan is to move on to college for track and field. She has received instructions from some of the top throwers in the history of the USA Olympic team including hammer throwing legend Deanna Price, who is a volunteer coach at the University of Illinois.

When Rusthoven says her dream is to represent the United States in the Olympics, it is not too far-fetched.

"If she wants to go to the Olympics, I'm sure she will," Brown said. "She's the type of kid that's incredibly goal-centered. When she puts her mind to something, she does it. I have no doubt I'll be watching her on TV down the road."