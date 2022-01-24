Girls basketball spotlight: Francis Howell's Brewster plans on going out in style

WELDON SPRING — Libby Brewster knew she was in trouble. Big trouble.

Then a freshman at Francis Howell High, Brewster got a little over-aggressive during a practice session, knocking down senior standout Taylor Russell.

Assistant coach Scott Cleer blew the whistle and loudly explained to Brewster in front of the whole team she was not allowed to rough up the Vikings’ leading scorer.

Brewster calmly listened and then turned her back. She didn't want the old-school coach to see the tears in her eyes.

“Looking back, I should have known it was tough love,” Brewster recalled. “But at the time, I was really scared.”

Now, three short years later, Cleer is scolding other players who dare mess with Brewster in practice.

“Things come full circle,” said Cleer, who now is in his first season as the Vikings head coach. “It’s been a rule for me for my whole life — don’t hurt your best player in practice.”

Brewster not only is Howell’s best player — she's among the best in the entire state.

The 5-foot-10-inch senior guard and forward is averaging 23.5 points per game for the Vikings, who sport an 8-7 record heading into play this week

She also leads the Vikings in rebounding (6.3 per game) and steals (28 total).

Brewster has scored at least 14 points in every game this season. Plus, Cleer is comfortable using her in any of the five positions on the court.

“I kind of look upon her as a throwback player,” Cleer says. “A lot of kids are so specialized in the game these days and want to play only one position or do just one thing. She can do everything. You just see a kid who can score in so many different ways.”

Cleer, who has been coaching for more than 25 years, still marvels at what Brewster can do.

In a recent game against Holt, she scored six different ways on six successive possessions, including a 3-pointer, an old-fashioned 3-point play, a drive down the lane and a pull-up mid-range jumper.

“I just strive to find ways to get the job done,” Brewster said. “This season has been more than I can ever imagine, and I’m grateful to (Cleer) and my teammates.”

Brewster’s road to success began her freshman year. Cleer saw loads of potential in her and decided he would make sure she developed into a tough-minded, aggressive player.

“I saw as a freshman, she had a tremendous upside,” Cleer said. “She just needed to get stronger and obviously work on all aspects of her game.”

Howell senior guard Julie Steiger, who has been friends with Brewster since the two were in kindergarten, recalls Brewster being singled out by Cleer, who was running the junior varsity team at the time.

“I remember a lot of yelling, especially at her,” Steiger said. “But we were all kind of terrified. He can be a hard guy at times. But it’s not really how he said things, it was what he was saying that was the most important.”

Cleer now has nothing but good things to say about his protégé. He has watched Brewster grow from a timid freshman with loads of talent to one of the best players in the long history or the program.

“I told her back then, if she wanted to get to where she wanted to go, she was going to have to develop an outside shot,” Cleer said. “And get stronger.”

Brewster took those words to heart.

She worked her way into the starting lineup as a sophomore and averaged a team-best 10.2 points per game.

Brewster averaged 14.1 last season and is now 50 points shy of becoming only the seventh female basketball player at Howell to crack the 1,000-point plateau for a career.

“I knew this would be a big year for her and she’s ended up being a huge scorer,” Cleer said. “But I didn’t expect 25 points per game. No. But I give a lot of credit to her teammates for getting her the ball in the right spots.”

Brewster has kicked her game to a new level this season by becoming a dominating force at both ends of the court.

“It doesn’t matter what you do or how hard you guard her,” Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said. “The ball always ends up in her hands. She has a motor that never stops, and she’ll just find a way to get it done.”

Bowdern saw Brewster’s talents firsthand. She had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the Vikings’ 58-48 loss to Marquette on Nov. 29.

Brewster has scored 24 or more points in five of her last six games, including 28-point efforts in a win over Holt and a loss to Summit. She tallied a career-best 29 points in back-to-back games against Parkway South and Parkway West on Dec. 14-17.

“Her willingness and drive to win pushes the whole team to get better,” says Steiger, the team’s point guard. “I have no doubt there are freshmen wanting to be like Libby.”

A straight-A student, Brewster’s days on the hardwood are winding down. Despite possessing the skills to play in college, possibly at the smaller NCAA Division I level, she plans to step aside from the game in order to enjoy the entire college experience.

“From a young age, I’ve always played basketball and I’ve pushed myself to excel,” Brewster said. “Sometimes, I’ve overworked myself to the point where I’ve burned myself out. I just don’t think I’d have as much enjoyment in the sport if I continue it. I would just rather finish off this year, close the chapter and move on.”

Brewster still has some unfinished business.

The Vikings were a combined 15-34 during her sophomore and junior campaigns. She badly wants to go out with a winning record.

“This is the most fun year I’ve had playing high school basketball,” Brewster said. “I want it to last as long as it can.”

