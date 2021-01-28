Girls basketball spotlight: Gateway Legacy Christian stays competitive but there's no place like home

Gateway Legacy Christian junior Ariana Williams kept her right hand high in the air as she watched her game-tying shot splash through the net.
Williams’ step-back, 18-foot jumper with 7.8 seconds to play sent the girls basketball game against Lift for Life into overtime Jan. 16, and her confident follow-through left the impression she had been practicing that shot for months.
She had not been.
In fact, she and her teammates have not practiced at all.
When Gateway Legacy Christian Academy moved its location from Granite City to the former Urshan College campus in Florissant, coach Dana Kirksey decided to start a girls basketball program — with one glaring limitation.
“We do not have a gym, so we haven’t practiced all year,” Kirksey said. “We just play games.”
Away games.
Considered an independent school, Gateway Legacy Christian does not compete in the Missouri state basketball tournament, but for three seasons the Lions have traveled throughout Illinois and Missouri to play in various other tournaments in order to fill out their schedule.
And somehow, despite no home games and no practices, the Lions have compiled a 10-7 overall record this season, with three losses by one possession and a tough 63-59 overtime loss against Lift for Life at the Soulard Showcase on Jan. 16.
“Your teammates and coaches are the only thing that you have,” senior Carolina Rojas said about playing all road games. “We play hard, keep up our energy and keep our hearts in the game.”
For three Saturdays near the start of the school year, Kirksey rented space at John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant to put in an offense and allow her players to put up some shots.
That was more than two months ago. They have not practiced since.
“We have to rent space, and with COVID, there are really no spaces to rent,” Kirksey said. “We run an offense instead of plays and that way it’s continuous (motion). We run one offense against a zone and one offense against man-to-man. I don’t change anything.”
Williams was a freshman on the inaugural Lions team which only had six players on the roster.
She takes pride in fostering the supportive, team-first culture that has led to success on the court.
“We feed off each other’s energy. If someone misses a layup, we go back on defense and try to cheer each other up,” Williams said. “I think our teamwork really helps us win.”
Gateway Legacy Christian Academy is a K-12 school, with the high school comprised largely of foreign-exchange students. Last season, the girls basketball team had seven foreign-exchange students and six American students on the roster and finished with an 18-12 record.
“They live together on campus and they have a good bond. The foreign exchange students have a sense of pride for being in America and the American girls get a sense of pride showing off St. Louis,” Kirksey said. “They trust each other, and they pull it together for each other.”
This season, the thrill of reuniting on the court has allowed the Lions to jump out to early leads, but the effects of not having practice time becomes evident in the second half.
“It’s definitely our endurance because we’re rolling and then we get to the fourth quarter and I have to use all of my timeouts for them to catch their breath,” Kirksey said.
Making plays in crunch time also has been difficult as the Lions are 0-4 in games decided by four points or less.
“We lose games by two or three points,” Kirksey said. “I’d rather get blown out than lose games by two or three points because that’s just one or two mistakes.”
Another challenge for talented players like Rojas is the inability to consistently display her skills for college coaches.
“Being a senior, it’s really rough trying to get a scholarship with no practice. You need to keep up your skills and your energy and some games you just can’t play well,” said Rojas, who leads the Lions in scoring at 14.3 points per game.
Inconsistency has been a theme for Gateway Legacy Christian this season. The Lions have scored more than 55 points seven times but have been held under 31 points four times, including a 58-19 loss at Vashon.
“We do practice on our own and try to stay in shape, but with no gym it’s hard to practice our shots so there are games that we just can’t make any shots,” said Williams, who is second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game.
But with her stamina and shooting touch, Williams did with her game-tying jumper against Lift for Life what her Gateway Legacy Christian team has done since its inception — defied the odds.
“If I overthink it, then I’m going to miss it, so I just try to be in the moment,” Williams said.
And the Gateway Legacy Christian program already has experienced many remarkable moments, including winning a Division 1 and Division 2 National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) postseason championship in each of its first two seasons.
“I like how we’re building something,” Williams said. “We’re making our own family and building our own legacy.”