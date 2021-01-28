Girls basketball spotlight: Gateway Legacy Christian stays competitive but there's no place like home

And somehow, despite no home games and no practices, the Lions have compiled a 10-7 overall record this season, with three losses by one possession and a tough 63-59 overtime loss against Lift for Life at the Soulard Showcase on Jan. 16.

“Your teammates and coaches are the only thing that you have,” senior Carolina Rojas said about playing all road games. “We play hard, keep up our energy and keep our hearts in the game.”

For three Saturdays near the start of the school year, Kirksey rented space at John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant to put in an offense and allow her players to put up some shots.

That was more than two months ago. They have not practiced since.

“We have to rent space, and with COVID, there are really no spaces to rent,” Kirksey said. “We run an offense instead of plays and that way it’s continuous (motion). We run one offense against a zone and one offense against man-to-man. I don’t change anything.”

Williams was a freshman on the inaugural Lions team which only had six players on the roster.

She takes pride in fostering the supportive, team-first culture that has led to success on the court.