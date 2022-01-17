Girls basketball spotlight: Granite City makes strides with solid start to season

Granite City, which carries an 8-9 record into play on Monday, lost 75 of 87 games over the previous five seasons prior to this campaign. The eight victories are the most for Granite City since going 9-15 during the 2016-17 season.

Vaughn, who served as an assistant to coach former coach Whitney Sykes, decided to change the culture around the program, both on and off the court.

He switched to an up-tempo style, which suited the players, many of whom play other sports as well. Vaughn also tried to infuse confidence in a group that seemed to be waiting for something bad to happen at each turn.

"We're trying to transform and install the belief system into the kids' minds," Vaughn said. "Keep the message positive."

The players quickly adapted to the new way of doing things.

"We never had the confidence that we could make shots or even have a good game," Stepanek said. "We always felt we were going to do bad no matter what."

The winless campaign last season took its toll. Wylie is averaging a team-best 11.4 points per game this season. But the 5-foot-9 winger felt as though she had enough.