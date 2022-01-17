Girls basketball spotlight: Granite City makes strides with solid start to season

GRANITE CITY — Ella Stepanek wasn't sure if she was following proper protocol.
The senior center for the Granite City High girls basketball team can be forgiven for celebrating a little too early Dec. 20 in a landmark 46-41 win over Belleville West.
Stepanek grabbed a couple teammates and started a group hug at center court as teammate Gwyneth Hale attempted a meaningless free throw with just a few seconds on the clock.
The contest was not officially over, but the outcome was already decided.
So Stepanek decided to cut loose for the first time in her basketball career.
"I was so excited, I couldn't believe that it was actually happening," Stepanek said. "It was a great moment and we just wanted to go crazy."
Explained senior Sophia Dutko, "It was like, 'We really did this.' "
Those types of celebrations had been almost nonexistent for Granite City, which broke a 20-game losing streak to Belleville West that night.
The Warriors' previous win in the series was a 65-59 triumph on Jan. 25, 2011 — span of 4,007 days.
"Towards the end you could see the girls' eyes getting bigger," first-year Granite City coach Greg Vaughn said. "When the (final) buzzer went off, it was like they were in shock."
The triumph also served as a statement — Granite City was no longer a doormat. The program is relevant once again.
"Greatest feeling we've had," junior guard Kaylyn Wylie said.
The win also marked the Warriors' fifth successive victory — their longest winning streak since capturing six in a row from Feb. 9-24, 2004.
"It might not seem like much for a lot of teams, but for us it was a big deal," said the 6-foot Stepanek, who averages six points and seven rebounds per game.
The winning streak came to an end the next night in a loss to Collinsville.
But the good vibes that the run produced still linger.
"It's just a different feeling," Dutko said. "We used to go into games expecting the worst because we were always losing. Now it's like we expect to play well."
Those new-found expectations signal a complete about-face from previous goals.
The Warriors were 0-11 last season and broke a 15-game losing streak Dec. 5 with a 49-15 win over Wood River.
Following a loss to Belleville East, they knocked off Jacksonville 40-14 to begin the five-game run.
Granite City, which carries an 8-9 record into play on Monday, lost 75 of 87 games over the previous five seasons prior to this campaign. The eight victories are the most for Granite City since going 9-15 during the 2016-17 season.
Vaughn, who served as an assistant to coach former coach Whitney Sykes, decided to change the culture around the program, both on and off the court.
He switched to an up-tempo style, which suited the players, many of whom play other sports as well. Vaughn also tried to infuse confidence in a group that seemed to be waiting for something bad to happen at each turn.
"We're trying to transform and install the belief system into the kids' minds," Vaughn said. "Keep the message positive."
The players quickly adapted to the new way of doing things.
"We never had the confidence that we could make shots or even have a good game," Stepanek said. "We always felt we were going to do bad no matter what."
The winless campaign last season took its toll. Wylie is averaging a team-best 11.4 points per game this season. But the 5-foot-9 winger felt as though she had enough.
A standout volleyball player, she initially decided not to play basketball this winter. Wylie simply didn't want to go through the pain of another down year.
But Stepanek talked her into returning at the last minute.
"I just told her that I had a feeling things might be different," Stepanek said. "And I knew she didn't want to miss out."
Wylie waltzed back into the gym on the second day of tryouts in November.
And she is glad that she did.
"This is much more fun," Wylie said.
Granite City recorded another signature win in 46-40 triumph over Fort Zumwalt North on Dec. 30 in the Duchesne Tournament.
Sophomore center Emily Sykes has helped the turnaround by averaging 10.6 points and a team-best 9-6 rebounds per game.
The Warriors are taking baby steps along the rebuilding trail. Vaughn has set a simple goal for the rest of the campaign.
"If we finish winning more than we lose, then it's a successful year," he said. "It's going to take time, but we're getting there step by step."
The best part of the resurgence, according to Stepanek, is that the players are having fun again.
"Losing like we were, it just gave you a bad feeling," Stepanek said. "Now, we like being around each other. We like games, we like the practices. Getting better makes everything better."