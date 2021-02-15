Girls basketball spotlight: Hancock's Collins continues to rack up impressive scoring totals

Collins honed her craft in grade and middle school by spending countless hours taking shot after her shot.

"I didn't want to do kickball like all the other kids were doing," said Collins, who began her shooting sessions in the third grade. "I just liked it. Sometimes, a few of the other kids would join me. But a lot of the time, I was just by myself."

Collins learned the game from her father, Brandon, who still passes along advice from time to time. The oldest of five children, Bri would follow Brandon everywhere, which usually meant to the local playground for some hoops action.

"She was like my twin," Brandon recalled. "We'd go all over the place together."

Bri would regularly join the boys in pickup games at the Carondelet YMCA, where she could more than hold her own.

Those battles, along with scrimmages with her father, helped develop the skills she has now.

Collins has tallied 21 points or more in 14 of 15 games for the Tigers, who sport a 6-9 record. She regularly draws double and triple teams from the opposition but still manages to get her points.