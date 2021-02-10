Girls basketball spotlight: Hillyer uses kitchen, court as laboratories for success

“Alex has been a huge influence in what I do on the court and the attitude about the sport in general,” Hillyer said. “Alex has instilled a work ethic in me from a very young age. Every morning in the summers that she was home from college she would drag me to go work out with her. No matter how tired I was, I went. She showed me the steps and the work you have to put in to be great. Not only that but she is the most supportive older sister. We talk before and after every game and she is constantly encouraging I and giving me ideas of what I can do better. She watches me play and helps me, and I am always listening to what she has to say. She has seen my setbacks and has been there to pick me up through them all. I have always wanted to be like her and I continue to strive to be the athlete that she was.”