Nevaeh Caffey takes pride in her unique first name.

The Incarnate Word Academy sophomore loves to see the reactions when she explains its origin.

"It's Heaven spelled backwards," she beams. "Usually, they'll have no idea,"

The 5-foot-10 inch point guard regularly gets a "wow" or "how cool" as a response.

Now those descriptions are used to talk about her on-court prowess, too.

Caffey is the driving force behind one of the most successful girls basketball programs in the country.

Her ball-handling prowess and uncanny ability to read and dissect defenses has kept the Red Knights rolling along.

Incarnate Word (30-0), riding a nation-best 98-game winning streak, seeks a sixth successive state championship when the Class 6 final four begins Friday at JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.

The private north St. Louis County school takes on Raytown (24-2) in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Friday. Eureka (23-7) faces Rock Bridge (23-7) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m.

The winners meet for the state crown at 4 p.m. Saturday.

IWA is making its 21st final four appearance in search of its 13th state title, both state records.

And Caffey is quietly leading the charge.

"She's taken this new role and done a fantastic job," IWA coach Dan Rolfes said. "Her ability to move right in has been huge for us."

Caffey was handed the keys to the high-powered Ferrari by Rolfes after standout Saniah Tyler, last year's ringleader, graduated and headed off to continue her career at the University of Kentucky.

A Warrenton resident, Caffey welcomed the new responsibility and quickly mastered the challenge.

She has become the focal point of the offense after coming off the bench in 2021-2022.

"From last year to now, she's improved so much," IWA senior Natalie Potts says. "Especially having to fill such big shoes. From not playing to starting point guard, that's not easy. She's definitely done what she needed to do to fill the spot."

Caffey is third on the team in scoring at 8.1 points per game.

But her strength lies in her ability to distribute the ball on offense along with her quickness at the top of the defensive press. She leads the team with 68 steals.

Most importantly, Caffey keeps the attack humming by dishing the ball to forwards Potts, who averages a team best 19.1 points, and senior Brooke Coffey, who is scoring at a 13.6 clip.

"I like having the (responsibility) on my shoulders," Caffey said. "Before the season, (Rolfes) explained to me that I just need to take control and stay focused. I felt like I was ready for it."

Caffey didn't bat an eye when given a much more important workload.

"The toughest part has been becoming a team leader and learning how to talk on the court," Caffey said. "Calling the plays and stuff like that. It took a while to get used to."

Caffey didn't exactly ease into the situation. She simply took charge from the start with 48 points and 15 steals over her first five games.

That lightning-quick transformation came as no surprise to Rolfes.

"I don't want to say she's exceeding expectations because she was always a good player," Rolfes noted. "Last year, there were just some upperclassmen who had more experience.

"But she's really solidified her spot."

Caffey also has become a dangerous scorer when called upon to do so.

The spitfire has scored 10 or more points 10 times this season and is hitting 45 percent from the field, including a nifty 48 percent from 3-point range.

"She can shoot, she can get to the rim and she's pretty long," Rolfes said.

Caffey honed her basketball skills at Black Hawk Middle School in Warrenton. When it came time to choose a high school, she quickly realized IWA was the right fit despite a two-hour daily round trip between home and the Bel-Nor campus. Now that's she 16 years old, Caffey can drive herself back and forth.

"This was where she always felt like she should go," explained her mother Kelly, who got the idea for the first name Nevaeh from her sister Stephanie Hilligardt.

Caffey is hoping to continue her career in college. This breakthrough campaign will go along way to making that dream a reality.

"I'm getting better," Caffey said. "There's still a long way for me to go to get to where I want to be."