Girls basketball spotlight: Jones uses lifelong passion to help make Vashon championship contender

Tanya Jones thought it was strange — at first.

One night, she spied her daughter Raychel snuggling up with a basketball as she drifted off to sleep.

It seemed a little odd a 4-year-old would be so obsessed with the orange spheroid, which looked huge lying next to her in bed.

"She got up with it the next morning and I tried to take it away from her," Tanya recalled. "She wouldn't have it. When I finally got it and hid it, she'd find it and started carrying it around with her everywhere."

That began a love affair that is now in full bloom.

Jones, a 6-foot senior winger, is the lynchpin behind the Vashon High girls basketball team, which is turning heads across the state.

The Wolverines are off to an 8-2 start and have stamped themselves as serious contenders for the Class 4 state title when postseason play begins in mid-February.

Jones leads Vashon in scoring (18 points), rebounding (8.2), steals (29) and blocks (nine).

Her new-found leadership skills have played a key role in molding a team that welcomed two new standout transfer students from successful programs around the area.

Juniors Chantrel Clayton (formerly at Cardinal Ritter) and JaNyla Bush (formerly at Whitfield) have joined Jones at Vashon to form a dynamic trio that has high hopes.

"It's all about the ring," Jones said of the bling that comes with a state crown. "We aren't settling for anything else."

Jones is a basketball lifer, even at the age of 18. She lives, breathes, sleeps and eats the sport.

"It's her whole life," Vashon junior Dyonna Moore said. "That's all she thinks about."

It shows on the court.

The four-year starter has recorded some of the biggest moments in recent program history. She pumped in 40 points twice last season in wins over East St. Louis on Jan. 20 and Webster Groves on Feb. 16.

Jones, who has led the team in scoring each season, averaged 30.6 points over the final seven games last season.

A standout on the defensive end as well, Jones has amassed 1,353 points in three-plus seasons, an average of 20.2 per game. She served notice of big things ahead during her freshman campaign when she drilled a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer on the way to a 52-48 win over rival Miller Career. Jones finished with 37 points in that contest.

"She's a three-level scorers," Vashon coach John Albert said. "She can score in transition, she can create her own bucket. And she also plays well off the ball."

Despite the gaudy numbers, Jones has developed into a leader by example.

"She continues to do the little things that make her teammates respect her," Albert said.

All of Jones' skills have come manifested through a lifelong desire to improve in a game she adores.

She never tried any other sport although she possesses the pure athleticism to be strong in multiple activities.

"It just came to me," Jones said of her passion for basketball. "You can't explain it, but you just know in your heart that it means so much to you."

Jones, who will continue her career at the University of Missouri Kansas City of the Summit League, recently helped guide Vashon to a third-place finish in the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational.

In a 64-48 win over the Okawville in the third-place game, Jones had the opportunity to fulfill a dream by dunking in a game. She sailed in all alone on a clear cut breakaway but the ball slipped out of her hand at the last minute.

"It was a bad jump," she said. "But I'm going to dunk in a game before I graduate, I promise that."

Jones has helped the girls program at the basketball-crazy Public High League school, in its quest to reach the level of the boys team, which has won 13 official titles according to MSHSAA records.

Now the talk around campus includes Jones and her teammates on the girls team.

The Wolverines' two losses this season have coming against O'Fallon and Chicago area toughie Kenwood.

"We're going to get even better," Jones promises.

Jones still sleeps with a basketball in her bed, even after all these years. It makes her feel comfortable, she says.

But now, Mom has no concerns about the off-the-wall habit.

"I wouldn't think of stopping her," Tayna said. "She can do whatever she wants."