Girls basketball spotlight: Lebanon gets back on its feet despite low numbers

LEBANON, Ill. — Jayden Luna ran up and down the isle of the bus, displaying her best dance moves.
The Lebanon High freshman couldn't help but cut loose.
Sophomore teammate Hannah Krumsieg was so excited she insisted the driver pull over for an ice cream treat.
The Greyhounds were in celebration mode Nov. 19 after a 42-33 win at First Baptist Academy in O'Fallon.
"Everyone was just so happy," freshman Chloe Nordmann recalled.
The win itself was satisfying.
But it was the fact that the girls basketball team was playing its first game in 1,377 days that brought the most joy to the young band of players.
Lebanon was forced to shut down its program during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons because of a lack of players.
The tiny St. Clair County school of just 130 students simply didn't have enough girls interested in the sport.
So for two long seasons, there was no girls basketball team.
"The part that hurt the most was that we'd accomplished so much over the previous few years," said Lebanon athletics director Chad Cruthis, who coached the girls team on a highly successful five-year run that included a third-place state finish in Class 1A during the 2017-2018 campaign.
Two short years later, the school couldn't get enough players to keep the team afloat.
Lebanon won five successive regional titles from 2014-2018 and compiled a 130-25 record before the shutdown.
"When you're the coach of the program and something like that happens it makes you question, 'Did I do enough with our younger kids?' " said Cruthis, who also coached the Lebanon boys basketball team for 11 years prior to his stint as girls coach. "I felt like, 'Where did I go wrong?' "
Cruthis saw the situation coming due to a lack of interest on the junior high and grade school levels.
"But you can't lead a horse to water," he said. "Either the kids want to be a part of it — or they don't."
Those days of dormancy appear to be over.
The Greyhounds are playing a full schedule this season, at least for now.
First-year coach Elle Cole had 10 players sign up to play. Three have since left the team and one suffered an injury.
But the gutsy group keeps forging ahead.
"We really want to make this work," Luna said.
Lebanon has lost three in a row after the win over First Baptist Academy, a tiny private school in O'Fallon with an enrollment of 80.
The Greyhounds have found the going difficult with one-sided losses to Gillespie 79-19 and Dupo 53-10 over the first three weeks.
They have just six healthy players for the time being, which hinders their practice sessions and the ability to install plays and work on defensive schemes.
"That's probably the biggest problem," Cole said. "But, we're rebuilding. It's not about the wins and losses, but more about how much better we can get."
The players certainly have the drive and enthusiasm. And they realize they have been entrusted to rebuild the program — one baby step at a time.
One-sided running clock losses are going to be the norm over the new few months.
Which is acceptable to Krumsieg, who sat around last winter, an eager athlete with no place to play.
"I really would have liked that year to improve," Krumsieg said. "There wasn't much to do. Shoot around at open gyms, stuff like that."
Actually, Krumsieg, an accomplished pianist, was able to hone her skill with the ivories even further.
Yet she still prefers a drive to the basket over a piano recital.
"For us now, we're just happy to be playing," Krumsieg said.
So are a lot of people.
Lebanon, a member of the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference, has a strong tradition in both boys and girls hoops.
And going without a girls team was painful for fans and coaches throughout the area, who had been used to spending cold winter nights in the Greyhounds' tiny gymnasium.
"It was sad, kind of upsetting to see," Dupo girls coach Matt Carpenter said of the two-year hiatus. "That could happen to anybody. But now, it's great to have them back. I'm sure everyone in the conference feels that way."
The program is just getting its feet wet again.
Cruthis feels it will take five or six years to get the Greyhounds back to their previous level of success.
The players have figured out that they will have to settle for slow, small improvements. They are forced to play a different brand of basketball this season. In the loss to Dupo, Krumsieg outjumped a trio of defenders for a rebound. The simple play drew a round of applause from the bench and the mothers of the players, a five-pack of ladies who have attended every game.
"They've just got to power through," said Erin Nordmann, Chloe's mom. "And that's what they've been doing."
The toughest part is trying to keep the girls' spirits up as the one-sided losses mount.
"It's a little disheartening to see," said Joanna Espique, whose daughter Samantha is out with an injury. "They come home and they're so exhausted. I just hope they understand that everyone is really proud of what they're doing."
The immediate future is a little murky.
There is only one eighth grader who has expressed a desire to be on the team next year.
"We're one sickness or injury away from not being able to (finish the season)," Cruthis said.
The Greyhounds are hoping to stay clear of any ailments or any other bizarre circumstances.
Krumsieg picked up her fourth foul midway through the second quarter of a recent contest. Yet Cole was hesitant to remove her from the game due to a lack of available players.
Cruthis said there are at least 17 girls who have shown interest on the fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grade levels, which bodes well for the future.
"We don't have a lot of room for error," Cruthis said. "But, I feel good about the direction this is heading. The kids want to be here, they want to play and they realize that this is not going to be easy. They've made a commitment and it looks like they want to stick with it. That's all we can ask."