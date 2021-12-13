Girls basketball spotlight: Lebanon gets back on its feet despite low numbers

The Greyhounds have found the going difficult with one-sided losses to Gillespie 79-19 and Dupo 53-10 over the first three weeks.

They have just six healthy players for the time being, which hinders their practice sessions and the ability to install plays and work on defensive schemes.

"That's probably the biggest problem," Cole said. "But, we're rebuilding. It's not about the wins and losses, but more about how much better we can get."

The players certainly have the drive and enthusiasm. And they realize they have been entrusted to rebuild the program — one baby step at a time.

One-sided running clock losses are going to be the norm over the new few months.

Which is acceptable to Krumsieg, who sat around last winter, an eager athlete with no place to play.

"I really would have liked that year to improve," Krumsieg said. "There wasn't much to do. Shoot around at open gyms, stuff like that."

Actually, Krumsieg, an accomplished pianist, was able to hone her skill with the ivories even further.

Yet she still prefers a drive to the basket over a piano recital.